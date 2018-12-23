Photo tour: The most beautiful places in Iceland

Ice and volcanic fire long ago sculpted Iceland into an otherworldly masterpiece, leaving behind a geological time capsule with all sorts of dramatic flourishes: Monstrous craters. Bright blue icebergs. Countless waterfalls. Even bubbling pits of earth spewing steam and sulfur.

This is why so many fantasy features have filmed here, including "Game of Thrones" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

It’s also a big reason tourism here has exploded. A record 2.2 million foreigners visited Iceland last year, up from 556,000 in 2011, according to the Icelandic Tourist Board.

