Photo of the Week: January 15-21, 2024

Throughout the year, photojournalist Craig Bailey looks for opportunities to photograph Brevard’s wildlife.

That came in handy this week as part of our package on the return, after a four-year hiatus, of the Space Coast Birding and Wildlife Festival at Radisson Resort at the Port.

Bald eagles perch high in a pine tree in Viera. Love these majestic birds? Learn more about them during the Jan. 24-28 Space Coast Birding and Wildlife Festival at Radisson Resort at the Port.

Bald eagles have made quite a comeback since being on the endangered list in the '70s. This majestic symbol of the U.S. can now be found all over Brevard County, from Titusville to the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge to Viera and points south if you know where to look.

A pair of bald eagles watch as the sun sets over the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge on a Saturday.

Eagles tend to mate for life, and once a nest is established the pair may use it for years.

Find out more about eagles and other birds in the county next week during the Jan. 24-28 birding festival.

