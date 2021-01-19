A photographer lives full-time in a 66-square-foot van that has a king-size bed, roof deck, and secret compartments that disappear into the walls

Debanjali Bose
thumb_QUIN
Accountant-turned-travel-photographer Quin Schrock in his 66-square-foot van home. Courtesy of Quin Schrock

  • Quin Schrock lives in a converted 66-square-foot Mercedes-Benz sprinter van.

  • The travel photographer bought the $57,000 van in March and converted it into a tiny home over five months.

  • Schrock has lived on the road full-time for about six years in various vehicles.

Quin Schrock is a photographer who travels the US and the world on assignment - and he gets to bring his home with him.

Schrock has lived and worked out of various camper vans in the last six years since he left a career in accounting to become a professional photographer.

"I had a pretty normal suburban existence growing up, and then I was an accountant," Schrock told Insider.

"I always dreamt of living a life of adventure and having these crazy stories I would see in movies. It was more so like this distant dream," he added.

That started to change when, six years ago, he booked a one-way ticket to Peru and liked the pictures he took on the trip.

Since then, Schrock, who was included in an Insider roundup of the 30 most-followed travel Instagram accounts in 2017, has worked as a travel photographer. His Instagram account, which has 1.2 million followers, is filled with colorful snaps from places like Peru, Bolivia, and California.

The California native started building his latest mobile tiny home - a Mercedes-Benz sprinter van he calls his "quarantine baby" - in March.

Here's how Schrock converted his 66-square-foot van into a full-time tiny home with a king-sized bed, solar panel-covered roof deck, and secret compartments that disappear into the walls.

Quin Schrock's sprinter van conversion is only the latest chapter in his life on the road. He's lived like this, full time, for about six years, roughly as long as he's been a travel photographer.

Quin Schrock
Schrock inside his sprinter van home. Courtesy of Quin Schrock

When asked about his nomadic lifestyle and what made him take the first step, Schrock points towards the username on his Instagram page, "everchanging horizon."

"My username is @everchanginghorizon. So basically, my job is to continually be moving and experiencing the world and capturing it and sharing it with whoever's interested," he said.

Schrock told Insider that despite having limited square footage, he doesn't see living out of a van as "downsizing." Instead, he says he's "always slightly upgrading."

Schrock told Insider that when he first started traveling, he lived out of a backpack and in hotels. He later transitioned to slightly more permanent accommodations, first with a tent and then a car.

He recalls his first van, pictured in the Instagram post above, was "really small" and cost him $4,000.

"It never felt like downsizing. It actually felt like, every time I got a new van, it was like 'wow this is so luxurious. I have so much space,'" he said.

Schrock bought his latest Mercedes-Benz sprinter van for about $57,000 but estimates that it cost him about $90,000, in total, after factoring in all of the adjustments and modifications he made.

quin
The van before the conversion. Courtesy of Quin Schrock

The interior of the tiny home is wrapped in wood panels that Schrock told Insider cost him about $10,000. Other amenities and appliances added up and brought the total amount he's invested in the van, so far, close to $100,000.

He also notes that he got some "really nice components" in the van through sponsorship deals. "I am paying for these things because I was working for these companies, creating content for them," he added.

Schrock calls the sprinter his "quarantine baby" after he spent a good chunk of 2020 converting it from a van into a mobile tiny home.

Quin Schrock
Schrock's converted van interior. Courtesy of Quin Schrock

Schrock was "traveling through South America" and working on assignments in a different van when countries started going into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. He drove to the nearest port, in Chile, put his van on a barge to the US, and flew back home.

That initial van was supposed to be back in the US with him in a month but it ended up taking three times as long to get there.

"It was my actual home. I didn't have a home," he said of his old van.

While he was van-less, Schrock moved in with his parents and decided to start converting a new van, with the goal of potentially selling the old one once it finally got back to him.

He started work on the new van in March and finished the bulk of the work in August. He has been living in the van since then.

Quin Schrock
Schrock outside the converted van. Courtesy of Quin Schrock

Schrock says that while it might have taken him five months to physically build the van, he's been learning the skills required for the conversion for at least the last four years.

"I've just been getting really into interior design and minimalism and tiny-home architecture," he told Insider.

"It started to become more of my passion than photography, although photography is my profession currently," he said.

While this wasn't his first conversion, he wanted this van to look different from the ones he'd owned before.

Quin Schrock
The van Schrock lived in before his latest conversion. Courtesy of Quin Schrock

While breaking the layout down, Schrock explains that his newest van is "probably 75% style, and 25% function." It departs from his previous van, where he says he was mostly focused on the functionality.

In his last van, Schrock chose to have white walls that made it look like a "suburban house."

"I wanted it to sell the fact that if I was on the road and I didn't want to be on the road, because I've been a travel photographer for six years, I could just kind of play mind games with myself and tell me that I was actually living a normal life. Like I actually had a house," Schrock told Insider.

By comparison, he focused on making his current van "pleasing to the eye."

Schrock started the conversion process by cutting "a bunch of huge holes" in the van.

Quin Schrock
Schrock at the beginning of the transformation. Courtesy of Quin Schrock

He said he made "a lot of modifications" to get the van to look the way he wanted.

"Starting from the very beginning, I cut a hole for the fan on the top of the roof, I cut a big hole for the window that I put on the sliding door, I cut two holes in the back for vents," Schrock told Insider.

Over the next five months, he installed wood paneling, blackout curtains, and appliances to turn the car into a home.

Schrock gave Insider a walkthrough of his van. As soon as you step into the space, you're greeted by a seating area.

Quin Schrock
The seating area with the table and a footrest that doubles as shoe storage. Courtesy of Quin Schrock

The pocket of space has a small table that can move around, two seats in the front (including the driver's seat) that swivel, and a footrest that doubles as shoe storage.

In between the seating area, in the living space, and the driver's seat, there's a "false compartment" hidden in the wooden paneling. This compartment opens up to let down blackout curtains for the van. He also has similar covers for all the windows.

The van's fridge and freezer are under the bench in the seating area. To the left of the bench, in the kitchen area, he has dual induction ovens, a toaster oven, and an extendable faucet.

Quin Schrock
The induction oven. Courtesy of Quin Schrock

The kitchen space is laid out on either side of the wall — with the induction burner on one and the faucet on the other. They each have extendable, additional, counter space that can hang to the side when not in use.

The side with the faucet has a "false drawer" with dishwashing supplies that collapses into the counter.

His Dometic fridge, Schrock says, was designed especially for van life, keeping the amount of energy it draws in mind.

As for the toaster oven, he said he went for the smallest one he could find.

The van has several "secret" storage compartments that disappear into the wooden paneling. One wouldn't notice them unless they were open.

Quin Schrock
The secret compartments for spice, oils, and toiletries. Courtesy of Quin Schrock

The van's storage compartments hold clothes, electronic wires, and other things Schrock needs to have on the road with him.

The kitchen has one such storage compartment for spices and oils, and the bathroom has another for toiletries and deodorants. They all disappear into the wall.

Schrock even has a mirror, right above the faucet, that also disappears into the wall, as demonstrated below.

mirror
The mirror that disappears into the wall. Courtesy of Quin Schrock

His toothbrush and toothpaste sit in a nook in the wall right underneath the mirror.

He has a compost toilet that goes under the counters and a shower in the back, with hot and cold water.

Schrock watches TV on a Samsung Galaxy tablet.

Quin Schrock
Schrock's "TV." Courtesy of Quin Schrock

Due to the convenient design of the wooden panel, Schrock can simply slip the tablet in between any two wooden panels and take his "TV" with him wherever he's going in the van — the kitchen, the bed, or the seating area.

The van has a queen-sized bed that can extend to an even more spacious king-sized bed if you leave the door in the back open.

Quin Schrock
The king-sized bed. Courtesy of Quin Schrock

Schrock said he borrowed a lot of ideas from other people who also work on van conversions, but many ideas came to him late at night, when he couldn't sleep. The extendable bed is one of his own ideas.

He modified the back of the van so there's now a base that pops out where the extra 18 inches, that turn a queen-sized bed into a king-sized bed, rest.

There's also a charging station under the bed with outlets and USB ports. The storage space under the bed is divided into different drawers, like in a dresser, with each containing his clothes, camera gear, and other important items.

When the weather warms up, Schrock has a portable AC unit in one of the under-the-bed compartments as well.

A solar roof deck sits on top of the van.

Quin Schrock
The roof deck. Courtesy of Quin Schrock

The roof deck is walkable and lined with a 500-watt panel.

Schrock built the van so it can be self-sufficient for up to two weeks.

image3 (1)
The inside of the van. Courtesy of Quin Schrock

Schrock calls himself an "assisted van lifer" in that he spends about half the time parked in a relative or friend's driveway (though still living inside the van, not inside the relative or friend's home). When he's parked, he hooks up the water hose to replenish his water supply.

Once he has his water and he's been to the grocery store for supplies, he's typically self-sufficient for up to two weeks at a time.

Schrock says that, for him, the hardest part about living on the road full-time is the maintenance and not having unlimited water.

quin schrock
The compost toilet. Courtesy of Quin Schrock

Schrock calls "running out of water" the single biggest drawback of full-time van life. He also sometimes feels the lack of privacy and space are other major drawbacks for him — especially when he needs to wash up.

While some people who spend more money on modifications manage to have full showers in their vans, he doesn't.

"I can't just have the privacy I would normally have in a house where I'm like 'I smell so I'm just going to jump in the shower real quick,'" Schrock told Insider. "It's more like, 'Oh man I gotta take a shower, we gotta find somewhere secluded.'"

He also notes that it can get cramped if there's another person in the van with him.

"If somebody's in the kitchen, cooking, and you want to get to the bed, sometimes it's just a little crowded," he said.

The biggest surprise about living on the road, Schrock says, has been how easy and enjoyable it actually is.

Quin Schrock
The van before the transformation. Courtesy of Quin Schrock

Plus, it's cheaper to live this way than he expected it to be.

Schrock says that when you're traveling or on a vacation, you tend to spend more liberally than you would. But when you're living on the road full time, you rein in the spending.

The longer you do full-time van life, "the more you get it dialed," Schrock says.

Quin Schrock
Schrock pictured inside the van. Courtesy of Quin Schrock

Schrock says his van helps him get closer to the places he photographs and also helps him to document and share his process with other people.

As much as he loves the van he lives in now, he plans to continue making other ones. When Insider spoke to him in December, he told us that he'd just taken on his first van flip for a client.

"With the van conversions, it's kind of like when I get a really cool shot as a photographer. It's not like I go to bed that night and wake up the next morning and think, 'Okay, I'm done. I got the shot. That's the perfect shot, I don't have to go out and do anything else,'" Schrock told Insider.

"It's more like, 'oh, I got an awesome shot yesterday. Let's see if I can get a better one today,'" he added.

You can follow Schrock and his van on Instagram.

