Photographer snapped Jeff Bezos with alleged mistress at Golden Globes

With a divorce announcement looming and his alleged mistress by his side, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was wearing his wedding ring at the 2019 Golden Globes, as evidenced by photos taken on Sunday night.

New York Times photographer Elizabeth Lippman unwittingly snapped a shot of Bezos standing with his reported girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, at an after-party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

It's not clear if the two are holding hands in the photo as an unidentifiable person is blocking Bezos' right hand. On his left hand is his gold ring.

Sanchez, a former news anchor, has been married to powerhouse talent agent Patrick Whitesell for 13 years. Whitesell recently became aware of the eight-month affair and the two are divorcing, according to reports. They share two children born in 2006 and 2008, and Sanchez also has a son born in 2001 from a previous marriage.

Bezos and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie, confirmed their split on Twitter this week. They share four children.

Forbes in 2018 named Bezos the richest man in modern history as his net worth hit $150 billion, but as multiple outlets have pointed out, a divorce settlement could not only knock him off that title -- it could also boost his soon-to-be-ex onto the list, potentially making the award-winning novelist one of, if not the, wealthiest women in the world. (Currently, the richest woman in the world is Walmart heiress Alice Walton at a $46 billion net worth.)

They do not have a prenuptial agreement in place, according to Page Six.

“We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures,” the two said in a joint statement. “Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends.”