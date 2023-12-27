Photographic Centre to honor photojournalist David Burnett during Fotofusion Festival

Mikhail Gorbachev, the general secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, and Ronald Reagan, the American president, with their respective interpreters, during their first official meeting. Geneva Summit, Switzerland, November 21, 1985.

FOTOfusion Festival is returning to West Palm Beach for its 29th year, announced Palm Beach Photographic Centre Director and CEO Fatima NeJame.

Set for Jan. 30-Feb. 3, the festival is expected to bring thousands of hobbyists and professional photographers to West Palm Beach for an extensive lineup of workshops, lectures, hands-on computer classes, portfolio reviews and more.

“The upcoming FOTOfusion will be dynamic as ever, with five days of live presentations by numerous world class photographers,” said NeJame. “This will be a great opportunity for professional and hobbyist photographers to engage, connect, and network with some of the leading names in digital photography."

Coinciding with FOTOfusion, Palm Beach Photographic Centre will also honor legendary photojournalist David Burnett as the recipient of the 2024 Fotomentor Award, presented during the Jan. 31 FOTOfusion awards dinner.

Leo Jereb, Veteran of the 4th Infantry Division on Utah Beach where he landed on D-Day, Normandy, France, 1979.

That same day will also feature the unveiling of Burnett’s newest exhibition, “I SAW: A 66-Year Journey Around the World.”

The Exhibition opens Tuesday, Jan 30 with a VIP reception at 6 p.m. with a free opening reception Thursday, Feb. 1 from 6-8 p.m.

For more than 60 years, Burnett has been the public’s eyes to world, capturing countless world events, photographing the launches of the Apollo rockets, the scorched war-torn villages of 1970s Vietnam, to his recent coverage of the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Spectators gather along the beach across from the Kennedy Space Center to watch the launch of Apollo 11, the first manned rocket to land on the Moon. Titusville, Florida, USA, July 16, 1969

His work has been featured in countless magazines and newspapers, including Life, Time and National Geographic.

Born in 1946, he grew up in Salt Lake City, where his spark for photography began with his work on his high school yearbook. During this time, he’d also work as a freelance photographer for the local papers, leading to his capturing of then President John F. Kennedy’s trip to Salt Lake City.

President John F. Kennedy on a trip to inaugurate the Flaming Gorge PowerStation. Salt Lake City, Utah. September 1963

Burnett has since captured a photo of every sitting president. He has also covered every summer Olympics since the games in Los Angeles in 1984.

His lens has lent a powerful voice to those faced with tragedy, as with his coverage of the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks and a hopeful vision with his coverage of the U.S. space programs.

The winner of various photojournalism awards, including the 1973 Robert Capa Gold Medal for his coverage of the immediate aftermath following Chilean dictator Gustavo Pinochet's overthrow of the Salvador Allende government.

International nonprofit Reporters Without Borders devoted an entire “Freedom of the Press” album to Burnett’s photojournalism.

Launch of the Space Shuttle Atlantis, Kennedy Space Center, Florida, USA, May 11, 2009.

He has also authored multiple critically acclaimed books on the various subjects that have caught his lens, most notably, “Iran: 44 Days and the Remaking of the World.” A powerful work detailing his time as one of the handful of Western journalist on the ground to witness the fall of Iran’s Shah and the rise of the Iranian Islamic state with the return of Ayatollah Khomeini.

As part of FOTOfusion, Burnett will also lead a keynote presentation centered on his life's work at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb 2 at the Mandel Library auditorium.

The keynote presentation is one of 24 free FOTOfusion community presentations to be hosted in the Mandel Library auditorium.

Other Keynote presentations include:

1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31 : Robert Farber: A Unique 50-Year Career of Capturing Beauty

1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 1: Joyce Tenneson: Unveiled–Joyce Tenneson and the Heroine’s Journey

3:45 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 3: Ben Willmore: Travel Photography Essential

While there will be plenty of free events for the public, those seeking a wide range of access to the various private events can purchase a SILVER or GOLD Passport.

The SILVER passports are $575 for PBPC members and $645 for nonmembers and include entrance for all 100, 500 and 600 Series presentations. GOLD passports are $825 for members and $985 for nonmembers and include entrance to all presentations and two portfolio reviews.

Discounted rates are also available until Dec. 31, 2023. To register or learn more, visit https://www.fotofusion.org/pages/registration.php.

