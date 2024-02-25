Photographs lift the lid on Japan's underground 1950s tattoo scene

Takagi Akimitsu, one of the most prolific and well-known crime novelists of 20th century Japan, was also a brilliant photographer. A French book depicting his photos from 1950s Tokyo was recently on display at the International Tattoo Fair in Paris.

Akimitsu was born in 1920 and died in 1995. He acquired his nickname "the tattoo writer" after his first book Shisei Satsujin Jikenk was published in 1948, which deals with the murders of tattooed people in Tokyo.

In 2017, the first French translation of this book (Irezumi in French) was realeased, and journalist Pascal Bagot, who had been doing research on traditional Japanese tattooing for 15 years, decided to contact the writer's heirs.

During a meeting in Tokyo, he learned that Takagi took hundreds of photographs of tattoed people in the 1950s, which led him to publish a photography book entitled The Tattoo Writer in 2022.

RFI: How did Takagi take these photos that are shown at the International Tattoo Fair?

Pascal Bagot: Takagi got acquainted with tattooers and some tattooed people during the writing of his first book.

He was so interested and passionate about Japanese tattooing that he started documenting it. He liked taking pictures, too, and used a medium format camera.

The photos are absolutely amazing and have an artistic and historical value for historians, sociologists and lovers of traditional tattoos.

I'm in charge of promoting this collection and publishing it.

