PHOTOS: 10 times a doorbell camera either saved the day or kept us awake at night

Ring Doorbell Camera Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Doorbell cameras are becoming an increasingly popular form of surveillance.

The cameras have either helped stop criminals in the act or caught terrifying scenes on video.

Camera owners have shared their unbelievable footage to social media.

HORROR: Two hooded individuals attempt to gain access to a stranger's home while reportedly holding a gun.

The California couple told local news they were terrified, but as they hid their child in a closet, the two men simply turned and walked away. thislife85/TikTok

HORROR: A random visitor caught standing outside of an Arizona family's door at 3 a.m. after approaching the mother of the house in a park three days earlier.

The user who posted the video made light of the strange incident, but also added the man had approached her in the park just days before. Ultimately, she decided not to call the police, according to a follow-up video. katelyndcurtis/TikTok

HORROR: A stranger looking into the camera and begging to be let inside the home at 5 a.m.

Although a stranger yelling into your doorbell camera is quite scary, commenters pointed out that the slurred speech and mannerisms of the man could indicate a mental health episode. Samantha Rose/TikTok

HORROR: An LA woman walks into her home to discover her stalker waiting for her inside.

Although it's unclear if the off-camera suspect was ever apprehended, the woman who posted the video was able to safely exit the apartment before she was hurt. crys_journey/TikTok

HORROR: A child reports hearing voices coming from the camera set up in his room. Parents believe the device was breached by hackers.

This series started with a young boy telling his parents that the Ring camera in his room would speak to him. Not long after his claim, the parents caught the reported hacker speaking to their son and removed the camera. Fran Chelle/TikTok

In September, a representative from Ring provided Yahoo with the following statement:

"We take customer privacy and security extremely seriously. We worked directly with this customer in February to investigate this matter and found no indication of unauthorized access or suspicious activity related to her Ring account or devices."

HERO: An Arkansas woman says her husband was able to protect their escaped dog by speaking to him through his Ring doorbell.

The dog had somehow ended up outside while no one was home. Thanks to a motion alert on their doorbell, the man was able to soothe the dog until someone came home to let him back inside. therealchristinamunoz/TikTok

HERO: Halloween candy thief gets caught thanks to footage from several doorbell cameras.

A Los Angeles woman and a young boy dressed as Spider-Man went from house to house cleaning out bowls of candy set out for trick-or-treaters. losangelesring/TikTok

HERO: Ring doorbell detects a fire at a neighbor's home and alerts the camera owner as flames approach his house.

Once the owner received the alerts from Ring, he can be seen in the footage trying to extinguishing the blaze and calling out to his neighbors. tomspank5/TikTok

HERO: The voice feature of the Ring doorbell scares away a potential thief.

The unidentified man was attempting to steal the Ring doorbell itself, but an automated voice feature alerted him that the owners were home and watching him. He quickly fled the scene without the doorbell. DarkCrimeTV/TikTok

HERO: A good Samaritan returns a lost wallet to its owner.

The unnamed man drove all the way to the address he found on the ID in the lost wallet, but his kind act came with a price. In the video, he lets the owner know he'd be keeping $20 for gas money. thefirst_eros/TikTok

Read the original article on Business Insider