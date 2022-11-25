PHOTOS: 10 times a doorbell camera either saved the day or kept us awake at night

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND - AUGUST 28: A doorbell device with a built-in camera made by home security company Ring is seen on August 28, 2019 in Silver Spring, Maryland. These devices allow users to see video footage of who is at their front door when the bell is pressed or when motion activates the camera. According to reports, Ring has made video-sharing partnerships with more than 400 police forces across the United States, granting them access to camera footage with the homeowners’ permission in what the company calls the nation’s 'new neighborhood watch.' (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Ring Doorbell CameraChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

  • Doorbell cameras are becoming an increasingly popular form of surveillance.

  • The cameras have either helped stop criminals in the act or caught terrifying scenes on video.

  • Camera owners have shared their unbelievable footage to social media.

HORROR: Two hooded individuals attempt to gain access to a stranger's home while reportedly holding a gun.

2 hooded men standing outside of a door
The California couple told local news they were terrified, but as they hid their child in a closet, the two men simply turned and walked away.thislife85/TikTok

HORROR: A random visitor caught standing outside of an Arizona family's door at 3 a.m. after approaching the mother of the house in a park three days earlier.

Ring doorbell footage of a man standing outside of a door
The user who posted the video made light of the strange incident, but also added the man had approached her in the park just days before. Ultimately, she decided not to call the police, according to a follow-up video.katelyndcurtis/TikTok

HORROR: A stranger looking into the camera and begging to be let inside the home at 5 a.m.

Blurred face of man looking into ring camera
Although a stranger yelling into your doorbell camera is quite scary, commenters pointed out that the slurred speech and mannerisms of the man could indicate a mental health episode.Samantha Rose/TikTok

HORROR: An LA woman walks into her home to discover her stalker waiting for her inside.

ring doorbell footage of woman entering her home
Although it's unclear if the off-camera suspect was ever apprehended, the woman who posted the video was able to safely exit the apartment before she was hurt.crys_journey/TikTok

HORROR: A child reports hearing voices coming from the camera set up in his room. Parents believe the device was breached by hackers.

Screengrabs of Ring camera footage
This series started with a young boy telling his parents that the Ring camera in his room would speak to him. Not long after his claim, the parents caught the reported hacker speaking to their son and removed the camera.Fran Chelle/TikTok

In September, a representative from Ring provided Yahoo with the following statement:

"We take customer privacy and security extremely seriously. We worked directly with this customer in February to investigate this matter and found no indication of unauthorized access or suspicious activity related to her Ring account or devices."

HERO: An Arkansas woman says her husband was able to protect their escaped dog by speaking to him through his Ring doorbell.

Ring doorbell footage of dog siting on a porch
The dog had somehow ended up outside while no one was home. Thanks to a motion alert on their doorbell, the man was able to soothe the dog until someone came home to let him back inside.therealchristinamunoz/TikTok

HERO: Halloween candy thief gets caught thanks to footage from several doorbell cameras.

woman and child stealing halloween candy
A Los Angeles woman and a young boy dressed as Spider-Man went from house to house cleaning out bowls of candy set out for trick-or-treaters.losangelesring/TikTok

HERO: Ring doorbell detects a fire at a neighbor's home and alerts the camera owner as flames approach his house.

Ring doorbell footage of a fire
Once the owner received the alerts from Ring, he can be seen in the footage trying to extinguishing the blaze and calling out to his neighbors.tomspank5/TikTok

HERO: The voice feature of the Ring doorbell scares away a potential thief.

Blurred face of man standing in front of ring camera
The unidentified man was attempting to steal the Ring doorbell itself, but an automated voice feature alerted him that the owners were home and watching him. He quickly fled the scene without the doorbell.DarkCrimeTV/TikTok

HERO: A good Samaritan returns a lost wallet to its owner.

Blurred faced man holding up a wallet to doorbell camera
The unnamed man drove all the way to the address he found on the ID in the lost wallet, but his kind act came with a price. In the video, he lets the owner know he'd be keeping $20 for gas money.thefirst_eros/TikTok

