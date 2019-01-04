Photos of the 2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Manual
This should be the most enthusiast-friendly G70, but it's not.
What is the car's mission, and how well does it execute it? It's one of the most important questions we ask of a new vehicle. Genesis teed up its all-new G70 sedan to compete head-on with BMW's 3-series, betting that loudly bogeying the German elephant in the entry-luxury space would confer legitimacy on its first true sports sedan.
