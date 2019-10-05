PHOTOS: Comic Con in full costume in Gotham City

A cosplayer attending New York Comic Con 2019 dressed as the Joker poses for photos at Jacob Javits Center on Saturday in New York City. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)

New York Comic Con is the East Coast’s largest pop culture convention and the only one that takes place in the comic book, publishing, media and licensing capital of the world — Gotham City.

New York Comic Con attracted over 250,000 fans in 2018, easily making it the largest comic book and pop culture gathering in the country.

People dressed up as their favorite superheroes from movies, sci-fi shows, animation, video games and comic books. The most popular character was the Joker from the Batman series.

The annual convention runs until Oct. 6. (Yahoo News/New York Comic Con)

Photography by Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News

Feenjoy from London dressed in an Ewok-“Monsters, Inc.” costume attends New York Comic Con 2019 at Jacob Javits Center on Oct. 5, 2019, in New York City. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
A young cosplayer dressed as Pennywise attends New York Comic Con 2019 at Jacob Javits Center on Oct. 5, 2019, in New York City. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Cosplayers arrive for the third day of the 2019 New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center on Oct. 5, 2019. The four-day event is the largest pop culture event on the East Coast. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Tony from New Jersey dressed as Keyleth from “Critical Role” arrives for the third day of the 2019 New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center on Oct. 5, 2019. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Cosplayers arrive for the third day of the 2019 New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center on Oct. 5, 2019. The four-day event is the largest pop culture event on the East Coast. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Rebecca from North Carolina dressed up as Joker at New York Comic Con 2019 at the Jacob Javits Center on Oct. 5, 2019, in New York City. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Hillary from New York dressed as Jester from “Critical Role” arrives at New York Comic Con 2019 at Jacob Javits Center on Oct. 5, 2019, in New York City. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
A cosplayer dressed as the werewolf from the 1980's horror film "The Howling" arrives for the third day of the 2019 New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center on Oct. 5, 2019. The four-day event is the largest pop culture event on the East Coast. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
A cosplayer dressed as the Joker looks prepared to pull strings at New York Comic Con 2019 at Jacob Javits Center on Oct. 5, 2019, in New York City. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Cosplayers dressed as Children of the Forest from “Game of Thrones” attend New York Comic Con 2019 at Jacob Javits Center on Oct. 5, 2019, in New York City. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Cosplayers at New York Comic Con 2019 at Jacob Javits Center on Oct. 5, 2019, in New York City. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Stephanie Dunn from California dresses as Storm from the “X-Men” series attends New York Comic Con 2019 at the Jacob Javits Center on Oct. 5, 2019, in New York City. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Dan Cattell shows off his latest art creation as he attends New York Comic Con 2019 at the Jacob Javits Center on Oct. 5, 2019, in New York City. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
A cosplayer brings his Jurassic Park egg to New York Comic Con 2019 at the Jacob Javits Center on Oct. 5, 2019, in New York City. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
A cosplayer dressed as the title character in “Carrie” shows up for New York Comic Con 2019 covered in blood at Jacob Javits Center on Oct. 5, 2019, in New York City. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Matt from New Jersey dressed as Michael Keaton’s character in “Beetlejuice” attends New York Comic Con 2019 at Jacob Javits Center on Oct. 5, 2019, in New York City. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Ishmael from New Jersey dressed as Edward Scissorhands attends New York Comic Con 2019 at the Jacob Javits Center on Oct. 5, 2019, in New York City. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
A cosplayer dressed as Capt. Jack Sparrow from “Pirates of the Caribbean” attends New York Comic Con 2019 at the Jacob Javits Center on Oct. 5, 2019, in New York City. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
A cosplayer dressed as the title character in “Deadpool” attends New York Comic Con 2019 at the Jacob Javits Center on Oct. 5, 2019, in New York City. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Sal from Long Island dressed as one of the Powerpuff Girls attends New York Comic Con 2019 on day 3 at Jacob Javits Center on Oct. 5, 2019, in New York City. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Danny from Brooklyn dressed as the Joker heads to New York Comic Con 2019 at Jacob Javits Center on Oct. 5, 2019, in New York City. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Cosplayers arrive for the third day of the 2019 New York Comic Con at the Jacob Javits Center on Oct. 5, 2019. The four-day event is the largest pop culture event on the East Coast. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
A cosplayer poses for a photo on the third day of the 2019 New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center on Oct. 5, 2019. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)

