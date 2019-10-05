PHOTOS: Comic Con in full costume in Gotham City

New York Comic Con is the East Coast’s largest pop culture convention and the only one that takes place in the comic book, publishing, media and licensing capital of the world — Gotham City.
New York Comic Con attracted over 250,000 fans in 2018, easily making it the largest comic book and pop culture gathering in the country.
People dressed up as their favorite superheroes from movies, sci-fi shows, animation, video games and comic books. The most popular character was the Joker from the Batman series.
The annual convention runs until Oct. 6. (Yahoo News/New York Comic Con)
Photography by Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News
See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Twitter and Tumblr.
_____
Download the Yahoo News app to customize your experience.
Read more from Yahoo News: