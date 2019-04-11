Photos of the 2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition

How much more would you like a perfectly competent entry-luxury sedan such as Acura's TLX if it were hand-built, perhaps in, say, the same Performance Manufacturing Center where the NSX supercar is assembled? If the answer is "more!" and you have some $50,000 to spend and a burning desire for an ultra-limited-production TLX that is built by hand by the same technicians who assemble NSXs, we'd both like to meet you and tell you that your Acura has arrived: the 2020 TLX PMC Edition.