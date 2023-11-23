PHOTOS: 2023 Austin ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Thousands of ran in the 33rd annual ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning.

All proceeds will go to Caritas of Austin, a nonprofit aiming to help those experiencing homelessness.

Thousands of ran in the 33rd annual ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning (KXAN Photo)

The race featured untimed and timed five-mile races. There was also a Stepping Stone School Kids K race and a one-mile walk and run course.

The Turkey Trot began in 1991 with a handful of volunteers and 600 participants. This year, more than 20,000 people were expected to run, walk and volunteer.

Full closures

West Riverside Drive: closed from South Lamar Boulevard to Barton Springs Road from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

South First Street: closed from Cesar Chavez Street to Barton Springs Road from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cesar Chavez Street: closed from MoPac Expressway to Colorado Street from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Colorado Street: closed from Cesar Chavez Street to Fifth Street from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lavaca Street: closed from Cesar Chavez Street to 15th Street from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

15th Street: closed from Lavaca Street to Enfield Road from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Eastbound ramp to 15th Street: closed from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Enfield Road: closed from Newfield Lane to West 15th Street from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Newfield Lane: closed from 10th Street to Enfield Road from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ramp to Enfield Road: closed from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Eastbound ramps to Cesar Chavez Street: closed from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Local access only

Second Street: local access only between South First Street and South Congress Avenue from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Third Street: local access only between South First Street and South Congress Avenue from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fourth Street: local access only between South First Street and South Congress Avenue from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sixth Street: local access only between Guadalupe Street and Colorado Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Seventh Street: local access only between Guadalupe Street and Colorado Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Eighth Street: local access only from Guadalupe Street to Colorado Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ninth Street: local access only from Guadalupe Street to Colorado Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

10th Street: local access only from Guadalupe Street to Colorado Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

11th Street: local access only from Guadalupe Street to South Congress Avenue from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

12th Street: local access only from Guadalupe Street to Lavaca Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

13th Street: local access only from Guadalupe Street to Lavaca Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

14th Street: local access only from Guadalupe Street to Lavaca Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Guadalupe Street: local access only from 14th Street to 16th Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

San Antonio Street: local access only from 14th Street to 16th Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nueces Street: local access only from 14th Street to 16th Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rio Grande Street: local access only from 14th Street to 16th Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

West Avenue: local access only from 14th Street to 16th Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hartford Road: local access only from Enfield Road to Palma Plaza from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Palma Plaza: local access only from Newfield Lane to Woodlawn Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Waterston Avenue: local access only from Newfield Lane to Toyath Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

West 11th Street: local access only from Newfield Lane to Toyath Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

West 10th Street: local access only from Newfield Lane to Toyath Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

