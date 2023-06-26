Photos: 24 hours that took Russia to the brink of civil war

An armed uprising by the Wagner mercenary group saw rebel fighters march toward Russia's capital, posing an unprecedented challenge to President Vladimir Putin's 23-year rule.

Led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mercenaries seized control of a southern city that serves as one of Russia’s main military headquarters for the war in Ukraine and threatened a direct confrontation with the Kremlin before turning back.

Here are some of the images that capture the dramatic weekend.

Members of Wagner group sit atop of a tank in a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia (Stringer / AFP via Getty Images)

President Vladimir Putin on June 24, 2023 said an armed mutiny by Wagner mercenaries was a

In the chaos of the armed revolt, some fighters were pictured taking time to grab a coffee or sit down at a restaurant.

They were not so welcome everywhere, as Russian authorities who had once backed Wagner and Prigozhin came out against their rebellion.

Wagner fighters deployed in Rostov-on-Don (Reuters via Redux)

Wagner Russia Poster (AP)

As the rebels swept north, “anti-terrorist” regimes and emergency security measures were imposed in Moscow and elsewhere.

Checkpoints were set up on key roads, while public events were canceled and central areas closed in many cities.

Russia Mutiny Attempt Security Measures Moscow Regions (Vitaliy Belousov / Sputnik via AP)

Moscow amid tensions between the Kremlin and Wagner Group (Sefa Karacan / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Putin addressed the Russian people on Saturday, decrying the uprising as 'treason' and vowing to crush the rebellion.

But such a direct threat from a former ally exposed major cracks in Russia's leadership.

President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation, the Kremlin said on June 24, 2023, as Russia faced a rebellion by the Wagner mercenary group that has vowed to topple Moscow's military leadership. (Gavriil Grigorov / AFP - Getty Images)

Troops deployed in Moscow the previous day to protect the capital from Wagner mercenaries have withdrawn from the capital, and people swarmed the streets and flocked to cafes. Traffic returned to normal and roadblocks and checkpoints were removed, but Red Square remained closed to visitors. (Dmitri Lovetsky / AP)

Prigozhin's decision to turn back from Moscow and abandon the rebellion left many across the world puzzled.

It was unclear what might come next for the mercenary leader and the man he so openly defied, but it will not have gone unnoticed in the Kremlin that the rebels departed to cheers in Rostov.

Rebel mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin who sent his fighters to topple the military leaders in Moscow will leave for Belarus and a criminal case against him will be dropped as part of a deal to avoid

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. (AP)

