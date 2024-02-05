Photos: 2nd atmospheric river batters California

A fallen tree is shown in Pebble Beach, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Powerful winds and heavy rain are expected to hammer the Central Coast of California, as a second atmospheric river in days threatens to soak the state and cause flooding and mudslides. The storm blew ashore Saturday in Northern California and is expected to cause downpours into Tuesday as it heads down the coast toward San Diego. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)