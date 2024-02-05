Photos: 2nd atmospheric river batters California

The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers battered California on Sunday, flooding roadways and knocking out power to more than 355,000 people and prompting a rare warning for hurricane-force winds as the state braced for what could be days of heavy rains.
Search and rescue workers evacuate men from a homeless encampment that became surrounded by floodwater from the Guadalupe River on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Vehicles pass downed branches during a rainstorm, Feb. 4, 2024, in Goleta, Calif. Officials warned the second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers will cause possible life-threatening conditions. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Waves crash over a breakwater in Alameda, Calif., with the San Francisco skyline in the background on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. High winds and heavy rainfall are impacting the region. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) A fallen tree is shown in Pebble Beach, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Powerful winds and heavy rain are expected to hammer the Central Coast of California, as a second atmospheric river in days threatens to soak the state and cause flooding and mudslides. The storm blew ashore Saturday in Northern California and is expected to cause downpours into Tuesday as it heads down the coast toward San Diego. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) A man looks toward a fallen tree and power lines blocking a road in Pebble Beach, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) Crews clear downed trees Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Monterey, Calif. California braced Sunday for the worst of a potentially dangerous storm that threatened to hammer parts of the state with hurricane-force winds and cause flooding and mudslides as it moves down the coast over the next few days. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Search and rescue workers investigate a car surrounded by floodwater as heavy rains caused the Guadalupe River to swell, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. The vehicle was uninhabited. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Cows stand next to a canal in Moorpark, California during intense rain on Feb. 4, 2024. (KTLA) Intense rainfall at a ranch in Moorpark, California on Feb. 4, 2024. (KTLA)