PHOTOS: 90 years of Fort Worth’s Mexican Independence Day parades, fiestas & pageants

Hispanic Heritage Month will be celebrated across Fort Worth in September and October with parades, concerts, food and even a special rodeo.

Cowtown has a long, rich history of September fiestas in Fort Worth going back generations — rooted in Mexican Independence Day celebrations, el 16 de Septiembre — with pageants, parades through downtown and the Stockyards, colorful dancers and plenty of music. National Hispanic Heritage Month, officially Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, was first observed in 1968.

Check out these historic photos from the 1930s into the 2000s of the celebrations from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram archive.

Sept. 16, 1979: Mexican Independence Day parade in downtown Fort Worth.

Sept. 16, 2007: Rene Sanchez dances with the Aztec dance group, Cuicani in Xochitl, during Fiesta Fort Worth de Septiembre in downtown, celebrating Mexican Independence Day.

Sept. 13, 1986: Tamales were part of the celebration of Mexican Independence Day fiesta at Marine Park in Fort Worth.

Sept. 16, 1958: Margaret Arteaga is queen of Mexican Independence Day celebration with escort Harrel Narvaez in Fort Worth.

Sept. 17, 1990: Frank Diaz takes his children Ceci, left, and Frankie for a ride on the carousel at the 16 de Septiembre Fiesta at Marine Park.

Sept. 14, 1975: Mexican Independence Day parade float in downtown Fort Worth

Sept. 13, 1986: A woman is seen flipping pupusas on a griddle during the Mexican Independence Day fiesta at Marine Park in Fort Worth.

Sept. 13, 1990: John Biers walks Scout the pony down Main Street during the Fiesta-In-The-Park to benefit the Mexican American College fund.

Sept. 14, 1974: Mexican Independence Day parade in Fort Worth. The Cerda family, watching the parade, is seen dressed in traditional Mexican attire.

Sept. 12, 2006: Students from Charles Nash Elementary ride on a float as part of the annual 16 de Septiembre parade celebrating Mexican Independence Day through downtown Fort Worth.

Sept. 18, 1977: A candidate for the Mexican Independence Day fiesta queen is seen sitting on the back of a convertible waving to people in the crowd during the parade.

Sept. 10, 2016: Art Chavez of Fort Worth, in his lowered Chevy Impala, leads a line classic cars during the 16 de Septiembre Mexican Independence Day Parade in downtown.

Sept. 10, 2016: Servers from downtown Fort Worth hotspot Ojos Locos watch the 16 de Septiembre Mexican Independence Day Parade pass by with more than 80 entries. The annual parade event kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month.

Sept. 16, 1979: Louis Pantonja, his daughter Selena, Desiree Diaz and John Ramirez, left to right, were among the spectators at a downtown parade celebrating Mexico Independence Day. Maricella Garcia, a 17-year-old student at Eastern Hills High School, was crowned Miss Mexican Independence.

Sept. 11, 1999: Juan Jose Oropeza, 14, of Fort Worth performs rope tricks during the Mexican Independance Day Parade in downtown Fort Worth.

Sept. 16, 1979: “Fiestas are for everyone, but the young seem to appreciate them more than the grownups. This particular fiesta was the celebration commemorating Mexican Independence, which wound up a three-day event in Fort Worth.”

Sept. 16, 1998: Norma Atkinson, first-grade teacher at Berry Elementary School in Arlington, ties a Mexican hat on the head of Felix Resendiz, 6, before the class goes to assembly. The school celebrated Mexican Independence Day with costumes and dances.

Sept. 13, 1939: Celebrating 129th anniversary of Mexican Independence, from left, Amparo Rivera, Lola Aguilar, Pauline Papajohn. Seated are Gloria Martinez, Wanda Rangel, Modesta Guajardo.

Sept. 17, 1979: Kathy Rioas, 16, was crowned Miss Diez y Seis de Septiembre. She is the daughter of Paul and Connie Riojas.

Sept. 10, 1989: Stephanie Longoria takes a break from performing with the Ballet Follorico to check out her niece, Amber Weaver, 3, at the main stage in the 11th annual Fiesta in the Park. The fiesta was held downtown to benefit the Fort Worth Mexican American College Education Fund. Arts and crafts were part of the celebration.

Sept. 13, 1986: A group of women are seen preparing food during the Mexican Independence Day fiesta at Marine Park in Fort Worth.

Sept. 15, 1946: “The Mexican Independence Day fiesta celebration is being held Sunday night in Fort Worth, Texas. Miss Raquel Rios is the reigning queen of the fiesta. She is shown sitting on her throne during the party. The Mexican and American flags are attached to her chair.

Sept. 16, 1990: The Mariachi Jalisco of Dallas performs at Fort Worth’s Marine Park for the Mexican Independence Celebration.

Sept. 7, 1990: People begin to gather at the 12th annual Fiesta in the Park on Fort Worth’s Main Street between Seventh and Eighth streets.

Sept. 1, 1966: Theresa Salinas, 1, strikes a guitar-playing pose as Johnny Gutierrez, 11, and Gloria Flores, 10, wait for the pulsating rhythms of the Mexican Hat Dance. The three will entertain at the Mexican Independence Day Fiesta at Lake Worth Casino. A “Spread the Word” party was staged at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Sept. 17, 1977: A group of young girls perform traditional Mexican dance as part of the Mexican Independence Day celebration at Seminary South Mall in Fort Worth.

Sept. 16, 1990: Ramiro Mojeda of Los Girgos Del Norte plays accordion at Fort Worth’s Marine Park for the Mexican Independence Celebration.

Sept. 14, 1974: Mexican Independence Day parade in Fort Worth

Sept. 7, 1990: Erin Garcia, 8, munches on an ear of corn during the Mexican Independence Day festivities during the 12th annual Fiesta-In-The-Park in Fort Worth.

Sept. 15, 1979: Burnett Park in downtown Fort Worth is the scene of traditional Mexican “folklorico” dancing as part of activities celebrating Mexican Independence Day. The park was reminiscent of a Mexican Plaza with entertainment, food and drinks.

Nov. 11, 2001: The Viva Mexico Festival, a two city Mexican Independence Day event, was canceled after the 9/11 attack but returns two months later to honor Hispanic Veterans and Medal of Honor recipients. Sculptor Efrain Gutierrez of Fort Worth poses with a sculpture he calls ‘unbroken spirit’ after the events of 9/11.

Sept. 14, 1974: Michael Cerda, 4, son of Mr. and Mrs. Marino Cerda of 2302 Jennings, is seen holding a guitar and looking up towards the sky as the threat of rain loomed over the Mexican Independence Day parade in Fort Worth.

Sept. 15, 2010: Passing time before performing with the Bellet Folcorica Azteca are Genesis Najar, left, Isabela Maschino and Natalie Wright at a celebration of Diez Y Seis de Septiembre at La Gran Plaza.

Sept. 12, 1976: Mexican Independence Day parade queen Jenny Galvan, center, on her float in Fort Worth.

Sept. 14, 1974: A woman participating in the Mexican Independence Day parade in Fort Worth.

Sept. 17, 1990: Pamela Guerra performs with Ballet Folklorico from St. Vincent Catholic Church in Abilene for the crowd at the Mexican Independence Day celebration at Marine Park in Fort Worth

Sept. 13, 2014: Samantha Alfaro, middle, and Genesis Ortiz are members of Trimble Tech’s Spanish Club. They march with hundreds of other participants through the streets of downtown Fort Worth during the annual Mexican Independence Day Parade.

Sept. 10, 2005: Daniel Marquez, left, and Ivan Oropeza of Danza Cultural Fort Worth wave from a truck at the Mexican Independence Day parade in downtown Fort Worth.

Sept. 13, 1990: Bob Pena, from the Hallmark neighborhood, cooks fajitas for the Mexican Independence Day festival’s crowd.

Sept. 12, 1998: Children from Diamond Hill Elementary seek shelter from the rain while riding on the Ballet Folklorico float during the El Dieciseis de Septiembre parade in downtown Fort Worth. The parade was sponsored by the Mexican Independence Day Parade Committee.

Sept. 12, 1998: In spite of the rain, Illana Olalde, 2, of Fort Worth, watches the El Dieciseis de Septiembre parade in downtown Fort Worth, sponsored by the Mexican Independence Day Parade Committee.