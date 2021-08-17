Photos: I was in Afghanistan in 1996 when the Taliban first took power

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alan Chin
·13 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Two men are seen in a car, and the one in back looks out the window as he clasps a gun.
Kabul, Afghanistan: October 19, 1996. Taliban police or soldiers of a mobile unit patrol near the Darulaman Palace. Alan Chin

  • In the fall of 1996, photographer Alan Chin documented the early days of Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

  • Now that the Taliban has returned to power, Chin revisits the trip - 25 years later - and the images he captured.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

In the autumn of 1996, I received an assignment from The New York Times to go to Afghanistan to cover how a little-known (in the West, anyway) fundamentalist group called the Taliban had taken Kabul, the Afghan capital.

This week - 25 years later - I watched from afar as the Taliban again claimed victory. I've been reflecting on the fact that this isn't the first time the Taliban has seized Kabul, nor the first time the United States has left behind its allies in Afghanistan. Then, like now, the Taliban conquered most of the country with almost no resistance, as most of the armies arrayed against it slowly defected, retreated, surrendered, or simply disappeared.

Back then, Afghanistan had been consumed by a vicious civil war since 1989, when the Soviet Union withdrew its forces and the United States cut off aid to the anti-Soviet mujahideen. Out of that vacuum, the Taliban formed, and it promised to end the corruption that was endemic to the warlords fracturing the country.

I knew little of that at the time. I was a young photographer cutting my teeth in postwar Bosnia. Over 48 hours, I flew from Zagreb, Croatia, to London to Peshawar, Pakistan, where I was told to expect a call from the International Committee of the Red Cross, which was still making flights in and out of Kabul. I didn't want to miss my chance at a seat on one of those planes. So in that pre-cellphone era, I stayed in my hotel room binge-watching Bollywood videos on satellite TV until the phone rang.

A wrecked airplane is seen on the runway.
Kabul, Afghanistan: October 3, 1996. A destroyed plane at the airport. Alan Chin

When the time came, we set off in a small twin-engine propeller plane, with perhaps 12 passengers. The South African pilots warned us that they hadn't been able to establish reliable communications with Kabul, so we would fly high until we were directly above the airport, and then rapidly descend in a corkscrew pattern to land. This approach, they said, would reduce the danger from anybody shooting at the airplane.

The Kabul airport was a grim testament to decades of war. Wrecked helicopters, airplanes, military radar units, and anti-aircraft guns were on their sides, all riddled with bullet holes. An Ariana Airlines jetliner was parked on the tarmac, but when I looked closely, I saw that pieces of it had been blown off by a rocket attack. The terminal building was without electricity, and it was almost surprising to have my passport stamped in the near darkness.

A tank with a white flag sticking out from its radio antenna was parked in the airport's entrance. That's where the abyss of miscomprehension started for me. I assumed that the flag symbolized the tank crew's surrender to the Taliban. But the white flag was, and still is, a Taliban banner. It symbolizes the group's claim to purity of purpose.

A crowd of boys are seen amid older women, who are fully covered in religious clothing.
Gulbahar, Afghanistan: October 4, 1996. Civilian families flee fighting between Taliban and forces loyal to mujahideen commander Ahmed Shah Massoud. Alan Chin

Kabul in 1996 was a city with entire square blocks of shattered buildings, reminiscent of photographs of bombed cities from World War II, of Grozny in Chechnya - much worse than Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, where I was coming from. The destruction had occurred not from battle involving the Taliban or the Soviets, but between rival mujahideen factions that had shelled the city ruthlessly upon falling out with one another.

Some stores and markets were open, but there wasn't much to buy. There were few women on the streets, and those few were covered head to toe in burqas.

When I went to the Foreign Ministry to register as a journalist, Taliban soldiers wandered through the halls and offices, seemingly in awe of their own spectacular achievement. Many were bedecked with flowers, a discordant sight next to their automatic weapons.

A Taliban fighter holds a flower in his hand, as another stands behind him.
Kabul, Afghanistan: October 2, 1996. Taliban soldiers, one with a celebratory flower, in the offices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Afghan capital fell to the Taliban on September 27. Alan Chin

As part of its strict interpretation of Islam and Sharia, the Taliban destroyed televisions, musical recordings, and depictions of women it considered immodest - all "graven images." At roadside checkpoints, I saw unspooled cassette tapes waving in the breeze like confetti. At the movie theater, armed Taliban soldiers threw hundreds of reels of film into a pile and started a bonfire. At a police station they had occupied, a small mountain of smashed TV sets filled the backyard.

A Taliban soldier stands over a smoldering pile of videos.
Kabul, Afghanistan: October 14, 1996. Taliban forces burn films at Kabul's movie theater, as part of their enforcement of strict Islamic law against graven images. Alan Chin

I found a Taliban officer who spoke English, as many of them did because they grew up in refugee camps in Pakistan.

"I understand that your beliefs are against television and such influences," I said. (I'm transcribing this from memory.) "But have you ever watched TV yourself?"

"Of course," he replied. "I've watched a lot of TV in Pakistan."

"Oh, really? What did you think of it? Did you like it?"

"Yes. I especially enjoyed seeing the big fish in the big oceans." (Nature documentaries were perhaps an unsurprising choice for someone coming from a landlocked country. Later, bootleg copies of the movie Titanic were so popular that paintings of the ship adorned the walls of teahouses and the sides of trucks.)

Two women, fully veiled, are seen in the back of a car.
Kabul, Afghanistan: October 2, 1996. Very few women ventured forth in public during the first days of Taliban rule in Kabul. Those that did wore burqas or other such near-full body covering clothing. Alan Chin

"But you're destroying TVs here?" I asked.

"We are destroying TVs because they aren't good for Afghans and Afghanistan," he said. "It's fine for you, but not for us."

He spoke with the patient tone of an adult trying to explain a basic fact to a child. He didn't seem to have any anger or sense that I was, as gently as I could, possibly provoking him.

A row of Taliban fighters face the camera
Kabul, Afghanistan: October 2, 1996. Taliban soldiers outside a government building they occupied, after their conquest of the capital on September 27. Alan Chin

Over the next few weeks, I traveled around the country with John Burns, a New York Times reporter who would go on to win a Pulitzer Prize for his work in those months. We shared a car and the assistance of an Afghan journalist with two other Western reporters.

Ruined armored vehicles littered the sides of the pitted roads - some rusted and overgrown with vegetation; others more recently abandoned or destroyed. The towns mostly had electricity only from generators.

As civilians, we could cross the front lines, so long as we didn't make a show of it. Ahmed Shah Massoud, the ethnic Tajik commander famous for his efforts against the Soviets, had retreated to his home area of the Panjshir Valley, which he defended effectively against the still-advancing Taliban. The entrance to the valley is only several score miles north of Kabul, and on several nights, the flashes of artillery fire could be faintly seen in the distance.

People boarding a packed bus.
Kabul, Afghanistan: October 3, 1996. Buses were packed at the main Kabul bus station as people struggled to navigate the exigencies of shifting front lines. Alan Chin

At a position of Taliban soldiers firing rockets at their opponents, I found a Taliban officer methodically cleaning his pistol, the parts of which were laid out on a piece of clean fabric on the dusty ground. He had a cheerful greeting for me once I introduced myself as a Chinese American photojournalist. (Again, this exchange is based on my memory of it.)

"It's too bad you're going to hell. Because that is the fate of all non-Muslims," he said.

"I understand that," I answered. "But what if I do a lot of really good deeds? Like help grandmothers and elders?"

Two tanks are seen in a dry, sandy area.
Jabal-os-Saraj, October 6, 1996. Taliban armored vehicles move to attack Massoud's forces. Alan Chin

"By all means, you should do that. You should do your best to be of service to your community," he replied.

"So that will win me some points?" Once again, without quite intending it, I found myself straying into a potentially fraught conversation.

"No. You will still go to hell because you aren't Muslim," he said.

A young man leads a much older man by the arm.
Qarabagh District, Afghanistan: October 17, 1996. A family flees fighting between Taliban and Northern Alliance forces north of Kabul. Alan Chin

As we spoke, the crew finished loading the heavy rockets onto the tubes on the back of the truck-borne launcher. Some walkie-talkie conversation ensued out of my earshot, and the officer fired a salvo of rockets by pressing buttons on his controller, which was connected to the weapon by a cable. They roared off to targets miles away.

Once again, that gap in worldview seemed impossible to bridge. What to me were logical fallacies were, at least to these particular Taliban officers, uncontroversial and core truths.

In the village of Sar Chesma a few miles north of Kabul, a father displayed the bloody burqa and shoes of his daughter, who had been killed in a Taliban rocket attack.

A man displays a bloodied piece of fabric.
Sar Cheshma, Afghanistan: October 24, 1996. Khairuddin, 55, with the bloodied burqa of his daughter that was killed along with her three sons by a Taliban rocket attack. Alan Chin

We were driving near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif when we saw a Cadillac - it was rumored to be the only one in Afghanistan - hurtling south at high speed, flanked by dozens of pickups and larger trucks. It was Abdul Rashid Dostum, a former pro-Soviet general turned warlord, who maintained a fiefdom in this largely ethnically Uzbek area.

We spun around and gave chase, but there was no way the old Toyota Corolla I was riding in could keep up. Hours later, we caught up with them when they stopped at an old Soviet engineers' compound in the fishing town of Khinjan, just north of the Salang Pass in the Hindu Kush mountains.

A girl is seen, followed by others, walking up a narrow passageway.
Gulbahar, Afghanistan: October 4, 1996. Families flee fighting between Taliban forces and units loyal to mujahadeen commander Ahmed Shah Massoud, near the entrance to his Panjshir Valley stronghold. Alan Chin

There, Dostum met Massoud, who arrived by helicopter, and the ethnic Hazara leader Karim Khalili was also present. Their soldiers, formerly sometimes at war with each other, were now mingling while the commanders sequestered themselves. It was getting dark, and there was no electricity. I had to wait outside.

Finally, they were ready, and by the light of a hissing kerosene lantern, I took a few photographs as they signed the agreement that formed the Northern Alliance, or United Front, against the Taliban.

Several men in a dimly lit space are seen signing a document.
Khinjan, Afghanistan: October 10, 1996. Karim Khallili (left), Ahmed Shah Massoud (center) and Abdul Rashid Dostum (right, with pen) sign a document agreeing to form the Northern Alliance (or United Front) against the Taliban. Alan Chin

For five years, with minimal assistance from Iran, Russia, and Tajikistan, they fought on. Massoud traveled to France to try to drum up Western support for his cause. The Taliban meanwhile cemented a terrible reputation with its oppression of women and incidents such as its destruction of the ancient Buddhas of Bamiyan. More quietly, Massoud's representatives were lobbying the US government for aid, with claims - accurate, as it turned out - that their Taliban foes were supporting Osama bin Laden, al-Qaida, and an international network of terrorist extremists.

Two days before September 11, 2001, Massoud was assassinated by Taliban agents masquerading as journalists. The bomb that killed him was disguised inside a video camera. Dostum remained a warlord with a brutal record. A few days ago, he departed Afghanistan for Uzbekistan.

Things are strewn about on a highway.
Qalat-i-Ghilzai, Afghanistan: October 27, 1996. A truck carrying aerial bombs overturned while making a detour to bypass a destroyed highway bridge on the Kabul-Kandahar road. Alan Chin

Traveling to Kandahar, the Taliban's heartland, took two days from Kabul - not the six hours described in the 1970s guidebook we were using to get around. Every bridge along the 300-mile route had been destroyed, forcing all traffic up and down dry riverbeds - made barely passable by local residents, who piled up mud and debris. At one such crossing, an overturned truck lay on its side, its cargo of dozens of enormous aerial bombs scattered across the erstwhile roadway. They were guarded by a 12-year old boy, as the driver had gone to get help.

Once in Kandahar, we wanted to investigate the report of a couple stoned to death for adultery. Witnesses and participants were proud of the death penalty as administered by Islamic clerics - at least, that's what they told foreign journalists. Mohammed Karim, a 24-year-old Taliban soldier, picked up a large stone and threw it, reenacting the executions.

A man holds a stone high above his head as a second man looks on.
Kandahar, Afghanistan: October 29, 1996. Reenactment of the stoning execution of a couple accused of adultery, in the courtyard of the Id Gah Mosque. Alan Chin

''No, I didn't feel sorry for them at all,'' the story quoted him as saying. ''I was just happy to see Sharia being implemented.''

Further attempts to speak to the victims' families were stopped by Taliban police, who incited a small crowd to throw rocks at us when we were slow in retreating from the area. We had enjoyed surprisingly good access and freedom to move around up until that point. It was as if they had no idea or didn't care much that the rest of the world (particularly the West) would consider their actions and policies anathema. In truth, perhaps, those attitudes were never as important as imperial considerations of strategy, economics, and raw power.

Women in children pack into the back of a truck.
Bagram, Afghanistan: October 22, 1996. Families fleeing the fighting clamber onto the back of a truck on the main north-south highway north of Kabul. Alan Chin

I returned to Afghanistan to spend weeks with the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance in 2000, and I returned again after 9/11 once the American war began in earnest. I haven't been back since, and I'm far from expert or knowledgeable on any current realities.

But I couldn't help but feel a range of excruciatingly mixed emotions and thoughts as I watched this week's harrowing scenes from Kabul airport, as desperate people clung to the fuselage of an American transport plane before falling to their deaths as it took off.

Like most observers, I didn't imagine that the Afghan government would be a house of cards quite so brittle.

And like a generation of journalists who covered Afghanistan in the years before and after 2001, I'm filled with trepidation as Afghanistan begins its next chapter.

A curtain blows in the window of a large, empty room and a vehicle is seen out front.
Kabul, Afghanistan: October 17, 1996. An armored vehicle parked at the Bagh-e Bala palace, built by Emir Abdur Rahman Khan in 1893. Alan Chin

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Photo shows posters of women at a Kabul beauty salon being painted over as the Taliban seized the city

    The Taliban stormed Kabul on Sunday and seized control of the presidential palace. Women fear reprisals and a loss of their rights.

  • Taliban pull men with black-painted faces with nooses around their necks: Photos

    The Taliban apparently paraded men with painted black faces through an Afghanistan street with nooses around their necks, photos showed.

  • How the Taliban was able to take Afghanistan

    When CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata was in Afghanistan last month, the Afghan government was still in control of most of the country and all of the provincial capitals. Weeks later, the Taliban entered Kabul having taken control of the entire country.

  • Taliban mulls flooding the West with heroin to shore up Afghan economy

    The Taliban is ascendant. Ashraf Ghani and his Government have fled Afghanistan.

  • Kabul airport in chaos as Taliban take over capital

    Afghans crowded the runway at Kabul's airport on Monday as they tried to flee the country following a takeover by the Taliban.

  • Camila Mendes Radiates Summer in an Orange Triangl Bikini While on Vacation in Mexico

    View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes) Halfway through summer, we're feeling the heat from all the celebrities sharing gorgeous beach selfies and showing off their badass bikini looks, and Camila Mendes is no exception. In an Instagram post on Friday, Camila shared a picture of herself while on vacation in Tulum, Mexico.

  • Afghanistan: Mysterious Taliban spokesman finally shows his face

    The spokesman has appeared in public for the first time. But is there more than one Zabihullah Mujahid?

  • Western Union suspends money transfers to Afghanistan, cutting off ‘vital channel’ of financial support

    Western Union is suspending money transfers into Afghanistan as America withdraws troops from the troubled country now in the Taliban’s control. Western Union WU, which has the capacity to wire money from the U.S. to more than 200 countries and territories, said the perilous situation left it with no choice but to temporarily halt money transfers into Afghanistan, effective Aug. 16. Remittances — money beamed from abroad to people inside Afghanistan — constituted nearly 4% of the country’s gross domestic product last year, according to World Bank data.

  • Taliban have broken ‘the shackles of slavery,’ says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

    Mr Khan was criticised for his double standards

  • PHOTOS: Taliban seize control of Kabul

    The Taliban seized control of Kabul on Sunday after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and its Western-trained security forces collapsed. On Monday, chaotic scenes unfolded at Kabul's airport as thousands of Afghans rushed the tarmac in a desperate attempt to flee the country.

  • 'Where is my president?': Afghan reporter's emotional plea to Pentagon after Ghani flees Kabul

    Afghan journalist Nazira Karimi questioned Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby in an emotional exchange in a press briefing on Monday. Karimi, who fled Taliban persecution in the 1990s, expressed anger at Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for leaving the country and at the U.S. for allowing the Taliban to regain control so quickly.

  • Travis Barker posts sweet tribute to Kourtney Kardashian after flying for the first time in 13 years

    The couple are currently on vacay in Cabo San Lucas

  • Poland recalls ambassador to Israel indefinitely as restitution row deepens

    Poland's ambassador to Israel has been recalled until further notice, the foreign ministry said on Monday, in a further sign of the deteriorating relations between the countries after Warsaw introduced a law affecting World War Two property restitution. On Saturday, Poland's president signed a bill that would set limits on the ability of Jews to recover property seized by Nazi German occupiers and retained by post-war communist rulers, bringing into law regulations that Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid branded "anti-Semitic and immoral". Lapid said the head of Israel's embassy in Warsaw was being called back immediately.

  • Bush expresses 'deep sadness' over Afghanistan

    Former U.S. President George W. Bush, who ordered American forces to invade Afghanistan twenty years ago, on Monday said he and his wife felt "deep sadness" watching the chaotic U.S. withdrawal and the Taliban rapidly re-capture the country.In a letter, George and Laura Bush wrote, "Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much."Under Bush, U.S. forces toppled the Taliban government in Kabul who had hosted al Qaeda militants responsible for the 2001 hijacked plane attacks in New York and Washington. That decision lead to two decades of haphazard counter-insurgency and efforts at nation-building that the Pentagon estimates cost almost $825 billion. And it all seemed to dissolve in just a few days. The Bushes spoke directly to the American service-members who battled militants and built roads in Afghanistan, writing, “You took out a brutal enemy and denied Al Qaeda a safe haven while building schools, sending supplies, and providing medical care. You kept America safe from further terror attacks, provided two decades of security and opportunity for millions, and made America proud. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and will always honor your contributions.” But that message might not mean much in Bentonville, Arkansas, where Jill Stephenson remembers her son, Army Ranger Ben Kopp.Kopp was 21 when he was killed in a firefight with Taliban forces in 2009, one of more than 2,300 U.S. military personnel who died there since the invasion. "I do not feel that my son died in vain. I think it's important for me to make that clear."But the Taliban takeover has stirred strong emotions in this Gold Star mother."It's very sad and maddening to watch 20 years of blood, sweat and tears by thousands, thousands, tens of thousands of our military just get wiped off, you know wiped away in the blink of an eye, it's what it feels like and making it worse, rubbing salt into that wound for me is that it comes on the heels of the 20th anniversary of 9/11."Stephenson said she's deeply worried for the future of the Afghan civilians she believes her son was able to help before he died."I heard firsthand from a seven year old little girl the things that she was able to do in her life and the things that she had to look forward to because of the sacrifices made. My heart breaks for her now my heart breaks for any little girl that's in Afghanistan, for the women of Afghanistan."

  • Inside the vaccination fight that’s dividing teachers unions

    Teacher vaccine mandates seem foreign in Miami as the virus tears through Florida, the area’s union president acknowledged.

  • No shot, no proof, no service: NYC businesses begin checks

    People dining indoors at New York City's restaurants, browsing its museums or sweating in its gyms had to show proof Tuesday that they were at least partially inoculated against COVID-19 as the city began the nation's largest effort yet to exclude the unvaccinated from public places. The server appeared relieved when Lama and his family presented copies of their vaccination cards on their phone, Lama said. The vaccination mandate, announced two weeks ago by Mayor Bill de Blasio, aims to persuade more people to get vaccinated or else miss out on city amenities like restaurants and bars, movie theaters, bowling alleys, concert halls, indoor sports arenas, and other entertainment venues.

  • Travel mask mandate to be extended into January for planes, trains, buses as COVID cases rise

    Travelers on airplanes, trains, buses and in airports and train stations should be prepared to continue to wear masks for holiday travel.

  • Pakistan Spent Decades Expanding Its Economy While Entangled in the Afghan Taliban

    Pakistan has spent the past 20 years expanding its economy 4% annually on average, and multiplying its exports tenfold. Pakistan has also spent the past two decades in a convoluted dance with Islamic extremism, nurturing the Afghan Taliban while cracking down violently on its own Taliban movement in Pakistan, or TTP. The Taliban’s march into Kabul was a foreign policy Godsend of sorts for its massive Southeastern neighbor.

  • Chris Cuomo breaks silence on his brother's resignation after sexual harassment scandal

    CNN's Chris Cuomo has broken his silence on his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning amid a sexual harassment scandal.

  • Tropical Storm Grace slows Haiti rescue efforts

    Doctors in Haiti battled to save the lives of hundreds of people, both young and old, in makeshift hospital tents on Monday.Three days after the major earthquake, the death toll has topped over 1,400 and health officials say that number is likely to rise.One local resident described the chaos following Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude quake."There were 13 people living in this hotel. The earthquake happened at about 8am in the morning. Some people died and others survived. Up to now, rescuers have been looking for some people in the rubble, but they can't find them. They are still looking for them."The earthquake brought down tens of thousands of buildings, including churches, hotels, schools and over 37,000 homes.Rescue teams scrambled to dig out survivors ahead of tropical storm Grace, hovering over the island’s southern coast.Local residents confirmed heavy rain has already caused flooding near the worst-hit areas, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.The U.S. National Hurricane Center forecast Grace would douse the quake zone with up to 15 inches of rain through Tuesday.Meanwhile, the United Nations has called for a "humanitarian corridor" to pass aid through gang-held territories.Colombia and the U.S. dispatched search and rescue teams along with vital supplies, while Mexico promised to support Haiti in its recovery.