PHOTOS: Aftermath of deadly tornado outbreak in Middle TN

Ethan Illers
·5 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A deadly tornado outbreak swept across Middle Tennessee Saturday afternoon/evening, leaving six people dead and at least 38 injured.

FULL COVERAGE: 6 dead in Middle Tennessee tornado outbreak

Officials and residents are now left to deal with cleanup efforts in the aftermath. Below are photos of damage throughout Middle Tennessee.

  • Nesbitt Lane damage (Source: Nashville Office of Emergency Management)
  • Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)
  • Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)
  • Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)
  • Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)
  • Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)
  • Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)
  • Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)
  • Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)
  • Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)
  • Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)
  • Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)
  • Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)
  • Storm over Rossview Elementary in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)
  • Storm over Rossview Elementary in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)
  • Storm over Rossview Elementary in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)
  • Storm over Rossview Elementary in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)
  • Storm damage along Preachers Mill Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Jessica Downs)
  • Storm damage along Preachers Mill Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Jessica Downs)
  • Storm damage along Preachers Mill Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Jessica Downs)
  • Storm damage along Preachers Mill Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Jessica Downs)
  • Storm damage along Preachers Mill Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Jessica Downs)
  • Storm damage along Preachers Mill Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Jessica Downs)
  • Storm damage along Preachers Mill Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Jessica Downs)
  • Storm damage along Preachers Mill Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Jessica Downs)
  • Storm damage along Preachers Mill Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Jessica Downs)
  • Storm damage along Preachers Mill Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Jessica Downs)
  • Storm damage along Tylertown Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Kerianna Mullins)
  • Storm damage in Clarksville (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)
  • Storm damage in Clarksville (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)
  • Storm damage in Clarksville (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)
  • Storm damage in Clarksville (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)
  • Storm damage in Clarksville (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)
  • Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)
  • Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)
  • Storm behind Outlaw Field in Clarksville (Courtesy: Jack Solomon)
  • Storm damage along Tylertown Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Kerianna Mullins)
  • Storm damage along Tylertown Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Kerianna Mullins)
  • Storm damage along Tylertown Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Kerianna Mullins)
  • Storm damage along Tylertown Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Kerianna Mullins)
  • Storm damage along Tylertown Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Kerianna Mullins)
  • Storm damage along Tylertown Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Kerianna Mullins)
  • Storm damage along Tylertown Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Kerianna Mullins)
  • Storm damage along Tylertown Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Kerianna Mullins)
  • Storm damage along Tylertown Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Kerianna Mullins)
  • Storm damage along Tylertown Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Kerianna Mullins)
  • Storm damage along Tylertown Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Kerianna Mullins)
  • Storm damage along Tylertown Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Kerianna Mullins)
  • Storm damage along Tylertown Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Kerianna Mullins)
  • Storm damage along Tylertown Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Kerianna Mullins)
  • Storm damage along Tylertown Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Kerianna Mullins)
  • Crash at Myatt Drive & Old Hickory Boulevard
    Crash at Myatt Drive & Old Hickory Boulevard (Photo: WKRN)
  • Storm Damage Gallatin Pike New Shackle Island Road
    Storm Damage – Gallatin Pike New Shackle Island Road (Photo: WKRN)
  • Storm Damage – Gallatin Pike New Shackle Island Road (Photo: WKRN)
  • Britton Springs Road - Clarksville, TN
  • Britton Springs Road - Clarksville, TN
  • Britton Springs Road - Clarksville, TN
  • Britton Springs Road - Clarksville, TN
  • Britton Springs Road - Clarksville, TN
  • Britton Springs Road - Clarksville, TN
  • Storm damage in Clarksville (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)
  • Storm damage in Clarksville (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)
  • Storm damage in Clarksville (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)
  • Storm damage in Clarksville (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)
  • Nesbitt Lane damage (Photo: WKRN)
  • Nesbitt Lane damage (Photo: WKRN)
  • Storm damage at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksville (Courtesy: Latoya Carney)
  • Storm damage at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksville (Courtesy: Latoya Carney)
  • Storm damage at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksville (Courtesy: Latoya Carney)
  • Storm damage at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksville (Courtesy: Latoya Carney)
  • Storm damage at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksville (Courtesy: Latoya Carney)
  • Storm damage at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksville (Courtesy: Latoya Carney)
  • Storm damage at the intersection of Ringgold Road and Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville (Courtesy: Gary Blair)
  • Storm damage at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksville (Courtesy: Latoya Carney)
  • O’Reilly Auto Parts in Gallatin (Photo: WKRN)
  • Storm damage along West Creek Coyote Trail in Clarksville (Courtesy: Maranda Whitley)
  • Storm damage along West Creek Coyote Trail in Clarksville (Courtesy: Maranda Whitley)
  • Storm damage along West Creek Coyote Trail in Clarksville (Courtesy: Maranda Whitley)
  • Storm damage along West Creek Coyote Trail in Clarksville (Courtesy: Maranda Whitley)
  • Storm damage along West Creek Coyote Trail in Clarksville (Courtesy: Maranda Whitley)
  • Storm damage along West Creek Coyote Trail in Clarksville (Courtesy: Maranda Whitley)
  • Storm damage along West Creek Coyote Trail in Clarksville (Courtesy: Maranda Whitley)
  • Storm damage along West Creek Coyote Trail in Clarksville (Courtesy: Maranda Whitley)
  • Storm damage along West Creek Coyote Trail in Clarksville (Courtesy: Maranda Whitley)
  • Springfield tornado damage
  • Springfield tornado damage
  • Springfield tornado damage
    Springfield tornado damage (Courtesy: Rachel Perry)

