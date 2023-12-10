PHOTOS: Aftermath of deadly tornado outbreak in Middle TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A deadly tornado outbreak swept across Middle Tennessee Saturday afternoon/evening, leaving six people dead and at least 38 injured.

FULL COVERAGE: 6 dead in Middle Tennessee tornado outbreak

Officials and residents are now left to deal with cleanup efforts in the aftermath. Below are photos of damage throughout Middle Tennessee.

Nesbitt Lane damage (Source: Nashville Office of Emergency Management)

Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)

Storm over Rossview Elementary in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)

Storm damage along Preachers Mill Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Jessica Downs)

Storm damage along Tylertown Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Kerianna Mullins)

Storm damage in Clarksville (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

Storm behind Outlaw Field in Clarksville (Courtesy: Jack Solomon)

Storm damage along Tylertown Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Kerianna Mullins)

Crash at Myatt Drive & Old Hickory Boulevard (Photo: WKRN)



Storm Damage – Gallatin Pike New Shackle Island Road (Photo: WKRN)

Storm Damage – Gallatin Pike New Shackle Island Road (Photo: WKRN)



Storm damage along Britton Springs Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Gabrielle Decker)

Storm damage in Clarksville (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

Nesbitt Lane damage (Photo: WKRN)

Nesbitt Lane damage (Photo: WKRN)

Storm damage at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksville (Courtesy: Latoya Carney)

Storm damage at the intersection of Ringgold Road and Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville (Courtesy: Gary Blair)

O’Reilly Auto Parts in Gallatin (Photo: WKRN)

Storm damage along West Creek Coyote Trail in Clarksville (Courtesy: Maranda Whitley)

Springfield tornado damage (Courtesy: Rachel Perry)

