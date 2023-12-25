Photos of the year: Albert Cesare

I’ve been a photojournalist at various newspapers for more than a decade, spending the last half of that here at The Cincinnati Enquirer. I see photojournalism as a great tool for recording history and bringing an understanding of people, their experiences, and emotions to the eyes of others. When I’m not photographing, or shooting as we like to say in the industry, I can be found relieving my wife from chauffeuring duties of our six children to plays, sports, and Mass or making them some Italian food. Here are a few images from some of my favorite assignments from this past year.

Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Iga Świątek, of Poland, in their semifinal match at the Western & Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, on Saturday, Aug.19, 2023. Gauff won 7-6, 3-6, 6-4.

Snow falls in front of the Duke Energy Center sign in Cincinnati on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. A winter storm warning went into effect for the area starting at 7 p.m. Thursday and will last through 5 p.m. Friday.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) flips after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Oct 29, 2023.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) returns a fumble 98-yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter during an NFL wild-card playoff football game on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens 24-17.

Reds ground crew pulls up the tarp during a rain delay before the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Mage, ridden by Javier Castellano, at left, trails into the the strait away off of the final turn, before winning the Kentucky Derby, with, from left, Derma Sotogake, ridden by Christophe Lemaire, Hit Show ridden by Manny Franco, Kingsbarns ridden by and Two Phil’s ridden by Jareth Loveberry during the running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.

People look on during the Cincinnati Pride Parade in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

