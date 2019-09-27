PHOTOS: Amazing animal balloons

A Japanese artist is making a name for himself by creating amazing animal sculptures out of balloons.
Masayoshi Matsumoto, 29, has thus far created a wide range of intricate figures from the animal kingdom, including a monkey, an ostrich, a parrot, an octopus, a hermit crab, a deer, an ant and a buffalo.
He uses different colors, textures and even deflated balloons (to mimic aspects of animal anatomy) and uses no markers or adhesives. (Caters News)
A deer by Masayoshi Matsumoto. (Photo: Masayoshi Matsumoto/Caters News)
An ant by Masayoshi Matsumoto. (Photo: Masayoshi Matsumoto/Caters News)
A fluorescent python by Masayoshi Matsumoto. (Photo: Masayoshi Matsumoto/Caters News)
A buffalo by Masayoshi Matsumoto. (Photo: Masayoshi Matsumoto/Caters News)
A parrot by Masayoshi Matsumoto. (Photo: Masayoshi Matsumoto/Caters News)
A poodle by Masayoshi Matsumoto. (Photo: Masayoshi Matsumoto/Caters News)
A fly by Masayoshi Matsumoto. (Photo: Masayoshi Matsumoto/Caters News)
A goat by Masayoshi Matsumoto. (Photo: Masayoshi Matsumoto/Caters News)
An ostrich by Masayoshi Matsumoto. (Photo: Masayoshi Matsumoto/Caters News)
A baboon by Masayoshi Matsumoto. (Photo: Masayoshi Matsumoto/Caters News)
A hermit crab by Masayoshi Matsumoto. (Photo: Masayoshi Matsumoto/Caters News)
A blobfish by Masayoshi Matsumoto. (Photo: Masayoshi Matsumoto/Caters News)
An owl by Masayoshi Matsumoto. (Photo: Masayoshi Matsumoto/Caters News)
A wasp by Masayoshi Matsumoto. (Photo: Masayoshi Matsumoto/Caters News)
A fish by Masayoshi Matsumoto. (Photo: Masayoshi Matsumoto/Caters News)
An owl by Masayoshi Matsumoto. (Photo: Masayoshi Matsumoto/Caters News)
A snail by Masayoshi Matsumoto. (Photo: Masayoshi Matsumoto/Caters News)
A puffin by Masayoshi Matsumoto. (Photo: Masayoshi Matsumoto/Caters News)
A hedgehog by Masayoshi Matsumoto. (Photo: Masayoshi Matsumoto/Caters News)
