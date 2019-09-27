PHOTOS: Amazing animal balloons

A Japanese artist is making a name for himself by creating amazing animal sculptures out of balloons.

Masayoshi Matsumoto, 29, has thus far created a wide range of intricate figures from the animal kingdom, including a monkey, an ostrich, a parrot, an octopus, a hermit crab, a deer, an ant and a buffalo.

He uses different colors, textures and even deflated balloons (to mimic aspects of animal anatomy) and uses no markers or adhesives. (Caters News)

A deer by Masayoshi Matsumoto. (Photo: Masayoshi Matsumoto/Caters News) More

An ant by Masayoshi Matsumoto. (Photo: Masayoshi Matsumoto/Caters News) More

A fluorescent python by Masayoshi Matsumoto. (Photo: Masayoshi Matsumoto/Caters News) More

A buffalo by Masayoshi Matsumoto. (Photo: Masayoshi Matsumoto/Caters News) More

A parrot by Masayoshi Matsumoto. (Photo: Masayoshi Matsumoto/Caters News) More