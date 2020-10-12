    Advertisement

    Photos: Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing gets underway

    Associated Press
    Supporters of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, rally at the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Barrett's confirmation hearing begins Monday before the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
    Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing began Monday as the Republican-led Senate charged ahead to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with President Trump’s pick, aiming to cement the conservative court majority before election day.

    Barrett was wearing a face mask, as were all the roughly 100 people in the cavernous hearing room.

    Barring a dramatic development, Republicans appear to have the votes to confirm the 48-year-old conservative appellate judge to a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court.

    Amy Coney Barrett walks to her seat before the confirmation hearing.
    Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives at her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Erin Schaff / The New York Times)
    With wipes and hand sanitizer between them, Lindsey Graham and Dianne Feinstein, wearing masks, chat.
    Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and ranking member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) talk before the confirmation hearing. (Leah Millis / Associated Press)
    Wearing suits and dresses, children of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrive on Capitol Hill.
    The children of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrive on Capitol Hill before the start of her confirmation hearing. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)
    A closeup of Amy Coney Barrett in a black protective mask.
    Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett listens at the start of Monday's hearing. (Win McNamee / Associated Press)
    Sen. Charles Grassley appears to be taking a photo with his phone before the hearing.
    Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) uses his phone before the hearing. (Erin Schaff / The New York Times )
    An overview of the hearing room shows senators, spaced a few feet apart, and Amy Coney Barrett seated at a desk.
    The confirmation hearing room as proceedings get underway. (Win McNamee / Associated Press)
    Sen. Chuck Grassley chats with a woman prior to the start of the hearing.
    Sen. Chuck Grassley arrives at the hearing, the start of what Lindsey Graham later said he expected to be a "long, contentious week." (Win McNamee / Associated Press)
    Amy Coney Barrett, masked, takes a seat behind a desk that has water, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes.
    Barrett takes a seat. Democrats are expected to stress her opposition to the Affordable Care Act during the hearings. (Caroline Brehman / Associated Press)
    A namecard for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett rests on a desk.
    A namecard for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett rests on a desk prior to the hearing. (Erin Schaff / The New York Times)

