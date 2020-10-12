Photos: Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing gets underway

Supporters of President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett rally at the Supreme Court on Monday. (Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press)

Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing began Monday as the Republican-led Senate charged ahead to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with President Trump’s pick, aiming to cement the conservative court majority before election day.

Barrett was wearing a face mask, as were all the roughly 100 people in the cavernous hearing room.

Barring a dramatic development, Republicans appear to have the votes to confirm the 48-year-old conservative appellate judge to a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives at her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Erin Schaff / The New York Times)

Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and ranking member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) talk before the confirmation hearing. (Leah Millis / Associated Press)

The children of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrive on Capitol Hill before the start of her confirmation hearing. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett listens at the start of Monday's hearing. (Win McNamee / Associated Press)

Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) uses his phone before the hearing. (Erin Schaff / The New York Times )

The confirmation hearing room as proceedings get underway. (Win McNamee / Associated Press)

Sen. Chuck Grassley arrives at the hearing, the start of what Lindsey Graham later said he expected to be a "long, contentious week." (Win McNamee / Associated Press)

Barrett takes a seat. Democrats are expected to stress her opposition to the Affordable Care Act during the hearings. (Caroline Brehman / Associated Press)

A namecard for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett rests on a desk prior to the hearing. (Erin Schaff / The New York Times)

