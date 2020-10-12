Photos: Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing gets underway

Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing began Monday as the Republican-led Senate charged ahead to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with President Trump’s pick, aiming to cement the conservative court majority before election day.
Barrett was wearing a face mask, as were all the roughly 100 people in the cavernous hearing room.
Barring a dramatic development, Republicans appear to have the votes to confirm the 48-year-old conservative appellate judge to a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court.