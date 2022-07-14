Photos of Anthem jewelry store robbery released; injured person in critical but stable condition

Law enforcement released photos and video of an Anthem jewelry store robbery and upgraded the condition of a person hurt to critical but stable, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The armed robbery occurred near West Anthem Way and North Gavilan Peak Parkway about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A video obtained by The Arizona Republic shows two people dressed in all black and wearing motorcycle helmets entering the store. In the video, one person is carrying a duffel bag while the other is holding a gun toward two unidentified people.

The 8-second video did not show the shooting or what led to the shooting, but the Sheriff's Office said when deputies arrived they found one person with a gunshot wound.

The Sheriff's Office has not released any information about the suspects nor identified the person who was shot.

