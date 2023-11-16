Photos: Who’s who at APEC summit in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — United States President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping are not the only powerful people in San Francisco for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference Wednesday. The conference drew in more than 20,000 attendees and 22 world leaders.

Here are photographs inside APEC, its influential speakers, high-profile guests, CEOs, and illustrious setups:

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during the APEC CEO Summit at Moscone West on November 15, 2023 in San Francisco. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin speaks during the APEC CEO Summit at Moscone West on November 15, 2023 in San Francisco. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin bows before speaking. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during the APEC CEO Summit at Moscone West on November 15, 2023. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods speaks during the APEC CEO Summit at Moscone West on November 15, 2023. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods speaks. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks during the APEC CEO Summit at Moscone West on November 15, 2023. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla speaks during the APEC CEO Summit at Moscone West on November 15, 2023. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi speaks during the APEC CEO Summit at Moscone West on November 15, 2023. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks during the APEC CEO Summit at Moscone West on November 15, 2023. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Chilean President Gabriel Boric addresses the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Week in San Francisco on November 15, 2023. Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol addresses the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Week on November 15, 2023. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden greets Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting in Woodside, California on November 15, 2023. Biden and Xi will try to prevent the superpowers’ rivalry spilling into conflict when they meet for the first time in a year at a high-stakes summit. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ week in Woodside on November 15, 2023. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Woodside. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Former US Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice, speaks during the “APEC and the World: Global Dynamics, Regional Impacts” conversation in San Francisco on November 15, 2023. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

ExxonMobil CEO, Darren Woods, speaks during the “Reframing the Climate Challenge: Keep the Energy, Reduce the Emissions” conversation in San Francisco on November 15, 2023. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

At The Airport

Chilean President Gabriel Boric and First Lady Irina Karamanos arrive at San Francisco International Airport on November 15, 2023. (Photo by JASON HENRY/AFP via Getty Images)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon-hee arrive at San Francisco International Airport on November 15, 2023. (Photo by JASON HENRY/AFP via Getty Images)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California, on November 15, 2023. (Photo by JASON HENRY/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden (C) talks with California Governor Gavin Newson (L) and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom (R) after arriving at San Francisco International Airport November 14, 2023. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Governor Gavin Newsom looks on as he awaits the arrival of U.S. President Joe Biden at San Francisco International Airport ahead of the APEC summit on November 14, 2023. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at San Francisco International Airport ahead of the APEC summit on November 14, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: California Governor Gavin Newsom (R) and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom (L) talk with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (C) as they await the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping at San Francisco International Airport. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte steps off her airplane at San Francisco International Airport on November 14, 2023. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

When is APEC over?

Outside APEC

TOPSHOT – Police assemble as demonstrators rally at the “Shut Down APEC CEO” protest during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ week in San Francisco, California, on November 15, 2023. The APEC Summit takes place through November 17. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Demonstrators representing Tibetans and Uyghurs protest during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Week in San Francisco on November 15, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

Pro-Tibet protesters confront supporters of Chinese President Xi Jinping during demonstrations at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Week in San Francisco, California, on November 15, 2023. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Pro-Tibet protesters confront supporters of Chinese President Xi Jinping during demonstrations on November 15, 2023. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Pro-Tibet protesters confront supporters of Chinese President Xi Jinping during demonstrations. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden motorcade drives past people and Chinese and US national flags in San Francisco, California, on November 14, 2023. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Police officers form a line as protestors gather at the intersection of Fifth and Mission to block delegates, staff and security personnel from accessing security check points to enter the APEC summit zone at Moscone Center on November 15, 2023 in San Francisco, California. The 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Week Summit is set to run through November 17, with more than 30,000 people including dozens of world leaders and hundreds of CEOs attending the event. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Protestors trying to block delegates, staff and security personnel from accessing security check points to enter the APEC summit zone at Moscone Center block a woman with APEC credentials as she tries to cross a blockade at the intersection of Fifth and Mission on November 15, 2023 in San Francisco. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

