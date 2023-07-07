Photos appeared to show mom was in Hawaii, but son is accused of murder, cops say

Photos and text messages appeared to show a woman was in Hawaii for months, but now her son is accused of murder, Arkansas police said.

On June 24, family members told police that they hadn’t had contact with Nancy Glover-Warren, 68, except for text messages since late April, according to the Conway Police Department.

The text messages said Glover-Warren had traveled to Hawaii.

Family members asked officers to conduct a welfare check at her home, according to a statement from the Conway Police Department.

When officers arrived, they spoke to her son, Raymond Martin Jr., 49, who lived with her, police said. He told police that he spoke with his mother weekly and that she was in Hawaii, the post said.

Her social media profiles also appeared to show that she was in Hawaii, according to police.

On July 5, one of Glover-Warren’s friends received a photo of a beach in a text from Glover-Warren that said the picture was from Hawaii, police said. The photo actually came from a Google search, according to police.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and searched Glover-Warren’s home on July 6. They found her remains inside, police said.

Martin was arrested on charges of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, forgery, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, and theft of property, according to police.

Police did not specify when detectives believe Glover-Warren died.

A spokesperson for the police department did not respond to a request for further information.

Conway is about 30 miles north of Little Rock.

An obituary for Glover-Warren could not be found online.

