Photos: Augustans gathers to remember Kendall Brown at prayer vigil, balloon release

Kendall Brown's mother Sharon Brown-Wallace and Kendall Brown's step-father Colvin Wallace embrace during the prayer vigil and balloon release for Kendall Brown at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

Family and community members gathered outside Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday for a prayer vigil and balloon release in honor of Kendall Brown.

Brown, 45, went missing on Jan. 24 from Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist church. His body was found on Tuesday in Hephzibah.

"I’m overwhelmed by the love that is shown for Kendall," Brown's mother, Sharon Brown-Wallace, said. "Kendall touched a lot of people’s lives and was a very positive individual."

"Seeing the community come together tonight to be able to honor Kendall was an awesome thing," said Mt. Zion Pastor Chavas Boyd. "It’s just great to know that his life has touched so many people."

Pastor Chavas Boyd speaks during the prayer vigil and balloon release for Kendall Brown at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. "He was a great servant," Boyd said. "Kendall did everything that he could to be a part of the church; everybody loved him."

Kendall Brown's mother Sharon Brown-Wallace speaks during the prayer vigil and balloon release for her son at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Brown-Wallace urged men to remember to take care of their mental health. "For men it's very hard to just open up and let people know that you're at a vulnerable spot," she said.

Kendall Brown's step-father Colvin Wallace speaks during the prayer vigil and balloon release for his step-son at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. The Brown family wore New York Giants gear to honor their son.

Kendall Brown's daughters release their balloons during the prayer vigil and balloon release for Kendall Brown at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Kendall Brown prayer vigil and balloon release