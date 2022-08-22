Photos | AVP Manhattan Beach Open

In this article:

Sara Hughes dives for a ball during the quarterfinals of the AVP Manhattan Beach Open. Hughes and partner Kelley Kolinske won the women's title on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The 2022 AVP Manhattan Beach Open offered plenty of sun-drenched excitement over the weekend as Sara Hughes and Kelley Kolinske captured the women's title and Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb successfully defended their men's title.

Here's a selection of some of the best photos of the tournament taken by veteran Times photographer Wally Skalij.

Emily Stockman warms up before a quarterfinal match. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Jeremy Casebeer rubs sand on his arms during a quarterfinal match. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Emily Stockman spikes the ball during a quarterfinal match. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Fans watch a match at the AVP Manhattan Beach Open. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Zano Muno dives for a ball during a quarterfinal match at the AVP Manhattan Beach Open. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

A surfer rides a wave as the crowd watches the AVP Manhattan Beach Open. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Kelley Kolinskke, right, and Sara Hughes celebrate their championship victory at the AVP Manhattan Beach Open. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.