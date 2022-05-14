Photos: Nationwide 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rallies

Thousands of people took to the streets in the Southland on Saturday as part of a nationwide effort to protect abortion rights in the aftermath of a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overruling the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision.
In L.A., activists demonstrated near City Hall in downtown Los Angeles, joining hundreds of women's rights rallies across the state and the U.S. Protesters also gathered in Long Beach, Pasadena, Sherman Oaks, Palos Verdes and Santa Ana as well as San Francisco, San Diego, Washington, New York, Chicago and Austin, Texas.
California firefighters are working to contain a wildfire that has destroyed 20 homes in in Laguna Niguel. Mayor Elaine Gennawey tells CBS News' Lana Zak how her community is coping after this tragedy, and the latest on efforts to contain the fire.
Thunderstorms will remain quite active over parts of the central United States through this weekend. Storms on Sunday may not only disrupt outdoor activities and travel, but they could also be locally damaging and dangerous in portions of the Mississippi and Ohio valleys, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The severe weather threat is expected to extend into the Northeast on Monday. Following storms that were very drenching and gusty on Saturday, the atmosphere will turn up the intensity a bit on
On May 13, the SBU Security Service of Ukraine released an audio intercept of a conversation between a Russian soldier and his wife, in which he was telling her about executing unarmed Ukrainian civilians.
Hungary's President Katalin Novak at her inauguration ceremony on Saturday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said her first trip would take her to Poland, in an apparent gesture to mend relations with Warsaw. Hungary's rejection of sending weapons shipments to neighbouring Ukraine and its opposition to a planned European Union embargo on Russian oil imports has weighed on relations between Budapest and Warsaw, whose two nationalist governments have been long-time allies in the EU.