PHOTOS: Berry Street in Fort Worth over the decades, from the Star-Telegram archive

West Berry Street, today the bustling main drag near TCU campus, has changed dramatically over the decades, as these Star-Telegram photos going back to the 1930s show.

How many of these scenes bring back memories?

July 28, 1972: Construction on West Berry Street in Fort Worth.

March 14, 2005: “The much-delayed redevelopment of Berry Street in Fort Worth is set to begin in July of this year. The busy south-side thoroughfare will have new medians and turn lanes, wider bricked sidewalks, new street lights, benches and signs and will be repaved.”

July 16, 2011: Customer Eli Vega waits for his order at the Salsa Limon food truck on Berry Street near TCU.

March 1, 1990: The Old TCU Theater on the corner of University and West Berry.

June 28, 2004: Cars in a flooded parking lot on the north side of Berry Street as Eckerd drugs clients watch from the porch. The water on Berry got as deep as 6 feet in the roadway. (The location today is a CVS.)

Oct. 29, 2013: The intersection of West Berry Street and University Drive adjacent to TCU.

July 22, 2008: Facing east on Berry Street from the Lubbock Avenue intersection. Landscaped medians were constructed with new lighting fixtures, parallel parking spots and brick crosswalks.

May 1, 1952: Customers inspect counter displays as Goldstein Brothers open their new store at 2608 W. Berry St. in Fort Worth. At left, behind counter, is Bernard Goldman, manager of the store. Also shown, standing behind the counter, Dore Goldstein, one of the owners.

Sept. 10, 1950: Exterior shot of the new Vergal Bourland Store at 2850 W. Berry St., on the northwest corner with Waits Avenue. (The block today is Grandmarc at Westberry Place.)

Aug. 15, 1951: Exterior view of Cox’s Suburban Branch Store which will be opened for business at 2517 W. Berry St. (The location today is a Walgreens.)

Jan. 28, 2009: An icy West Berry Street east of South University is all but deserted at 8 a.m. Severe weather arrived overnight in the North Texas area, with rain and sub-freezing temperatures making conditions hazardous.

July 11, 1950: Fort Worth’s largest and newest postal substation is on West Berry Street. The new $85,000 brick and tile structure is on the southwest corner of Berry and Willing Avenue. (The building still stands and has operated as a church.)

Feb. 10, 1959: Towne Plaza South Shopping Center’s formal opening at South Riverside Drive and East Berry Street.

Late 1960s or early 1970s: Berry Street under construction, Fort Worth

1939: Aerial of Blue Bonnet addition south of TCU and Berry Street (far right). Blue Bonnet Circle is on far left; looking west.

Feb. 19, 1938: Fire Department Lt. P.C. Fontain trims box hedges planted in parkway at intersection of University and Berry streets, near Fire Station No. 21.

Nov. 6, 1998: The TCU Showgirls lead a parade west down Berry Street.

Feb. 25, 2003: West Berry Street, looking east from University, is deserted at 7 a.m. on an icy morning.

Aug. 2, 1950: Inside the newly completed office building for McKeever & Company, located at 2509 W. Berry St. Fred Hammond, left, and salesman Charles M. Kyser are looking at a mural depicting a street in New Orleans, that hangs inside the office of Warren W. McKeever.

Jan. 25, 1952: Mindlin Gans’ suburban store owned by David B. Mindlin at 2609 W. Berry. Shop specialized in women’s sportswear and casual clothes and featured handbags, hosiery, lingerie and costume jewelry.

Jan. 25, 1952: Interior view of David B. Mindlin’s suburban store located at 2609 W. Berry, which had women’s sportswear along with casual clothes and featured handbags, lingerie, hosiery and costume jewelry.

Sept. 14, 1953: East Berry Street, looking west, with the interchange of future Interstate 35W in the foreground. “A major cross-town artery was improved recently with widening of East Berry Street from 30 to 60 feet between Hemphill to North-South Freeway. The widening cost $132,500. Property owners paid $52,000 of that at rate of $11.25 per front foot. The city paid $67,000 for work at intersections. Frisco, Southern Pacific and Katy Railroads paid $13,500 for grade crossing work at their tracks. Costs included all paving, curb and gutter work.”

Jan. 14, 1953: Adrian Allen, left, meat market manager, and Vernon McDonald, grocery department manager at Worth Food Market at Hemphill and Berry were ready Thursday for the formal opening of the new store Friday and Saturday. Allen is weighing a piece of meat while McDonald looks on.

Oct. 20, 1951: Looking west on Berry Street in Fort Worth. TCU campus is seen in the upper right corner.

March 29, 1982: Berry Street being widened.

A group of pedestrians cross West Berry Street after stocking up at Walgreens on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, during the deep freeze.

July 16, 1953: Fort Worth’s Berry Street being widened between Hemphill Street and the North-South Expressway.

June 12, 1977: Curtis Miller, 16, at left, is shown with a puppet at Southeast Branch Library (now the East Berry branch of the Fort Worth Public Library), 4300 E. Berry St., where youths are working on a puppet show for Juneteenth at Sycamore Park and Oakbrook Mall.

Feb. 19, 1938: Fort Worth Fire Hall at University Drive and Berry Street (No. 21), left to right, T.J. Killian, A. Floyd and C.R. Tucker, planting California poppies.

Protesters kneel in the middle of West Berry Street on Saturday afternoon to honor George Floyd. They were marching to TCU.

Nov. 20, 1952: The front of the new office building at 806 E. Berry St. built by Ted C. Peters to house his four affiliated companies in the real estate and construction business. (The location today is a laundry.)

