Photos: Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter and Megan Thee Stallion rang in 2020 together originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Blue Ivy Carter hit the town for New Year's Eve!

The 7-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z rang in 2020 with her mom and rapper Megan Thee Stallion, according to photo booth images shared by the latter.

The photos immediately caused a stir online, with fans marveling at how grown-up the child seems.

"If you think that she’s not about to take the modeling world by storm with those cheekbones in a few years then you’re blind," wrote one.

"Beyoncé literally gave birth to herself with Blue Ivy. This is so beautiful," added another.

(MORE: Beyoncé drops 40-song surprise album with new documentary)

Hours before the images appeared on Instagram, Beyoncé, 38, posted a year in review video, looking back at her epic 2019. In addition to voicing Nala in "The Lion King" and handling the film's Grammy-nominated soundtrack, she also released "Homecoming," a film about her 2018 performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The movie earned her several Emmy nominations. However, the highlight of her Instagram video for many was the photo at the end, which featured her surrounded by her famous family: Jay-Z, 50, Blue, and twins Rumi and Sir, 2.