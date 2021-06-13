In photos: Biden meets Queen Elizabeth

President Biden and the first lady met on Sunday with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle.

Driving the news: The Bidens were greeted by the Queen's Guard of Honor and then retired to a private tea within the castle. Biden spoke warmly about their meeting, saying the queen "reminded him of his mother" and that she was "very gracious," according to pool reports.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Biden also confirmed that he had invited the queen to come visit the White House.

The state of play: The meeting comes on the heels of this past week's G7 summit in Cornwall, England, and right before the president travels to Brussels to meet with NATO and European Union leaders.

This is the second meeting this week between Biden and the Queen, who greeted each other at a G7 reception and dinner on Friday.

Biden is the 13th sitting U.S. president to meet with the 95-year-old monarch. The two have met once before in 1982 when Biden was a senator.

Earlier this week Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reaffirmed the "special relationship" between their two countries by signing a renewed Atlantic Charter.

In photos

Queen Elizabeth waiting to greet Joe Biden. Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden arrived from Cornwall to meet the Queen. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

President Biden and Queen Elizabeth bump elbows as Jill Biden looks on. Photo: Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

President Biden inspects a Guard of Honour after arriving to meet Queen Elizabeth. Photo: Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Jill Biden and Queen Elizabeth chat on the dias. Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Joe and Jill Biden and Queen Elizabeth inside Windsor Castle. Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.