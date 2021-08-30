Photos: A blast in Afghanistan kills 10 family members

A relative throws himself and weeps over the casket of Farzad, 12, who was killed by U.S. drone airstrikes, according to his family, in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Relatives and neighbors on Monday told Los Angeles Times journalists that a massive explosion rocked a working-class neighborhood west of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, just as Zamari Ahmadi, a 40-year-old husband and father, was arriving home from work about 4:30 on Sunday afternoon. Children had run to greet him as his Toyota Corolla was pulling into the garage, they said, and were caught up in the explosion. Ahmadi and at least nine others died, seven of them children, including five younger than 5 years old, according to the relatives’ accounts. An empty family vehicle was also incinerated.

Relatives, who blamed the United States for the deaths, said they had heard a drone buzzing shortly before the blast.

A military transport plane flies over as relatives and neighbors mourn 10 members of a family who died Sunday. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Warning: Graphic content follows

Some of the caskets of the family members killed Sunday were left open. Others were deemed too disfigured by the blast for viewing. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

The first official confirmation of the episode came from the U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM, which announced that Sunday’s strike had hit its intended target, an explosives-laden vehicle carrying would-be suicide bombers from the Afghan affiliate of the militant group Islamic State.

A spokesman, U.S. Navy Capt. Bill Urban, initially said there were no indications that Afghan civilians were killed or wounded. In a subsequent statement, Urban said the Pentagon was aware of reports of civilian casualties and was investigating. “We would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life,” he said.

Caskets are carried toward the gravesite as relatives and friends attend a mass funeral Monday for members of a family who are said to have been killed in a U.S. drone airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Ramal Ahmadi, center, is supported by family members as he weeps over the death of his three children in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Relatives carry the caskets of the victims of Sunday's blast toward the gravesite. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Mourners prepare to bury bast victim Nasser Ahmadi, 25. Relatives said he was to be married this week. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

A man grieves during the mass funeral for members of the family killed in Sunday's explosion. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

A man weeps as the vehicle carrying the caskets of family members killed in a possible U.S. drone airstrike Sunday arrives for a mass funeral. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Islamic prayers are recited for the dead before they are buried Monday. About 200 people attended the funeral. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

The caskets of the blast victims are lined up as Islamic prayers are recited Monday. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

A man bids farewell to Zamari Ahmadi in his casket during Monday's mass funeral in Kabul. Ten family members were killed in the Sunday blast. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.