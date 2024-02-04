PHOTOS: 'Blockbuster' East Coast storm is bringing historic snowfall
An unusual, stalling low-pressure system dancing off the coast of Nova Scotia is bringing the highest snowfall totals seen in two decades for a big swath of Atlantic Canada.
A low-pressure system has hit the pause button and is stalling just southeast of Sable Island for 48 hours. An arctic high over Labrador is supplying the cold air, resulting in a blockbuster snowfall event for those in the eastern Maritimes and central Newfoundland.
MUST SEE: El Niño and the polar vortex take centre stage for winter’s final chapter
Confidence is greatest that Cape Breton and parts of Newfoundland will see the most substantial snowfall totals by the time snow finally stops early this week.
As a result, more than 4,000 Nova Scotia Power customers are in the dark as of Sunday morning. That will likely fluctuate through the duration of the storm.
Hwy 221 between Gibson Wood Road and Middle Dyke Road in #Sheffield Mills, NS is closed in both directions due to heavy snowfall. The road is expected to be closed for a number of hours. Avoid unnecessary travel and call 511 or follow @511ns for the latest road conditions. pic.twitter.com/JCiUywfyPU
There have also been numerous road, school and business closures in Atlantic Canada, as well. Transit and flight delays and cancellations have occurred, too, as a result of the marathon snow. The Nova Scotia government and RCMP are urging people to stay off the roads, unless their travel is essential.
WATCH: When does a snowstorm become a blizzard?
Preliminary snowfall totals as of 8 a.m. local time Sunday include more than 40 cm at Halifax airport, more than 50 cm in Sydney and more than 36 cm in Charlottetown. However, there are reports around Sydney of 70+ cm of snowfall. The airport could have inaccurate totals with blowing and drifting snow, and using melted snow.
Sydney, Antigonish, New Glasgow and eastern P.E.I. have seen snowfall rates as high as 2-3 centimetres an hour and blizzard conditions.
A heavy band of snowfall first set up along Nova Scotia Saturday, creating dangerously low visibility and heavy snowfall rates. Exposed sections of coastline were forecast to see winds exceeding 70 km/h.
Cape Breton, N.S., is forecast to see some of the worst conditions, with heavy snow and wind gusts of 50-70 km/h, creating blizzard conditions. Winds in Newfoundland are expected to hit 60-80 km/h.
Bands of locally heavy snowfall pulled into central Newfoundland Saturday afternoon, along with gusty northeasterly winds, but the Avalon has been, and will be, largely spared from significant impacts.
KNOW THE SIGNS: How shovelling heavy snow can lead to heart attacks
As of 8 a.m. local time Sunday, 45 cm of snowfall has been reported at Halifax's Stanfield International Airport. An additional 10-20 cm of snowfall is probable across the municipality throughout the day.
Snow was beginning to pile up in Sydney, with over half a metre reported through Sunday morning, with locally higher amounts documented. An additional 50+ cm of snow is forecast for the area, meaning this is likely going to be the most significant snowfall event in recorded history for Cape Breton.
East of Truro, along Highway 104, is where the totals really pile up past half a metre of snowfall. Travel will be impossible throughout the region on Sunday with intense drifts and zero visibility.
These communities listed here are forecast so see an obscene amount of snowfall over the next 60 hours. Guysbrough, you’re looking at more t han80 cm of accumulated snowfall.
The Cape Breton region, including Sydney, and Glace Bay, is forecast to have more than 100 cm of snowfall accumulation. With these snowfall rates forecast, a long-duration blizzard is likely to linger through much of Sunday.
When all is said and done, some regions are likely to record up to 150 cm of snowfall accumulation in localized spots.
Although the Avalon is a tricky forecast with two waves of snowfall forecast for St. John’s, resulting in more than 20 cm of snow forecast through Tuesday. Farther inland, and west along the Trans-Canada Highway, expect 20-40 cm of snow from Gander to Deer Lake.
The storm will eventually weaken and depart the area later Tuesday.
Below is a selection of visuals of the prolonged storm circulating on social media.
Good morning. More snow. #NSstorm. Power is still on, so thats good. pic.twitter.com/KG8I78PnOl
My cousins in Coxheath have at least 3 ft down! pic.twitter.com/RwhyhJC2LU
Taken through the window. I opened the door and shut it immediately lol. It's nasty out there!#NSStorm #CapeBreton pic.twitter.com/tqBHv7Ln98
Taken through the window. I opened the door and shut it immediately lol.
Lots of this happening around Sydney today. Expecting 60-80cm of snow by Sunday night in parts of Cape Breton. #NSStorm #EastlinkCommunityTV pic.twitter.com/sB4hzIzng0
Sydney update at 10am:Front and back of the house. The driveway was cleared twice yesterday ( including evening ) with a snow blower. You wouldn't think it was touched. For the record, that's a GMC Terrain that's buried. That ain't so small SUV 😬#NSStorm pic.twitter.com/0ZSbIDMUfM
Sydney update at 10am:
It's nice to see one of my boys helping his dad shovel. It's like seeing a unicorn lol#NSStorm #NovaScotia #snow ❄️ ⛄️ pic.twitter.com/bnMhbJO4H9
Current conditions in #Halifax Your snow story continues this morning @weathernetwork I'm live with @MattHamelTV It's starting to feel like Groundhog Day...#nsstorm pic.twitter.com/209AN8jc56
Absolutely vicious bands continue to lash Cape Breton island early this AM where visibility has essentially become non-existent #NSstorm #NLstorm pic.twitter.com/g1nqEHIJkS
This isn't even the Main Event - that's coming tomorrow 🫣😳❄️ #NSStorm #Unamaki pic.twitter.com/N971SEhavl
Blowing snow downtown Halifax #nsstorm It'll be worse in Sydney @RachelSchoutsen @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/mCgQEQOzWN
My pathway lol #NSStorm #NovaScotia 😵💫😵💫❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/1racBIPX5J
Big Bras dor Nova Scotia #NSStorm pic.twitter.com/DwhIICqxDQ
Current scenery in Pictou, N.S. Photos courtesy of my friend's mom. #NSStorm #NSwx pic.twitter.com/YkV1NMPtaJ
Some more Pictou pictures. pic.twitter.com/Kv22UXPiwE
Took a stroll. Lots of snow. Not many people. #nsstorm pic.twitter.com/8Ztkv3cmWa
Navigating the sidewalks right now #Halifax #nsstorm @RachelSchoutsen pic.twitter.com/9HI1CjtEVu
Snowy day Englishtown #CapeBreton NNE30 km/hr gust to 50 increasing slowly all day Visibility under a Km and decreasing fast Put an other log on fire and relax be safe #nsstorm @KalinMitchelCTV @ryansnoddon @RyanMacD_CTV @NateTWN pic.twitter.com/VmIrcx2DGQ
NSStorm A wintery garden in Bridgewater. pic.twitter.com/WQbmOzSZP7
Betty hopping into some fresh pow #NSstorm pic.twitter.com/xoSCeJIKIj
Thumbnail courtesy of Trevor Bernard, taken in Membertou, N.S./X.