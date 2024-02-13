PHOTOS: CA Senate candidates Schiff, Garvey, Porter, Lee battle it out in Nexstar debate

(NEXSTAR/KGET) — The four leading candidates for the U.S. Senate in California took to the stage for a lively debate on Monday.

Rep. Adam Schiff, Steve Garvey, Rep. Katie Porter and Rep. Barbara Lee met at KRON-TV studios in San Francisco. The candidates touched on topics that voters said matter to them such as the economy, the minimum wage in California and homelessness.

Images capturing the candidates’ most passionate moments during the debate can be seen below:

The four leading California Senate candidates at their podiums during the California Senate debate hosted by KRON-TV in San Francisco / Photo: Nexstar Media Group

Among the highlights:

Steve Garvey said the minimum wage is “where it is and should be.” Garvey also said “it’s personal” on whether he would accept an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

The candidates discussed a $50 minimum wage. They also discussed “the border crisis no one is talking about.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.