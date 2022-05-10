PHOTOS: Candy Montgomery’s 1980 arrest, trial in North Texas over teacher’s ax murder

The arrest and trial of Candace “Candy” Montgomery in 1980 was huge news: The Dallas-area woman was accused of killing her friend Betty Gore with an ax.

Hulu and HBO Max both have new crime drama series, “Candy” and “Love and Death,” about the case and Montgomery’s acquittal.

[ Read more: Who was Candy Montgomery? ]

Candace (Candy) Montgomery arriving June 26, 1980, at the Collin County Sheriff’s Office to surrender after being accused of the June 13 ax slaying of Wylie schoolteacher Betty Gore.

Candace (Candy) Montgomery arriving at the Collin County sheriff’s office to surrender to sheriff’s deputies after being accused of the June 13, 1980, ax slaying of Wylie schoolteacher Betty Gore. Montgomery was placed under $100,000 bond.

Candace (Candy) Montgomery arriving in a car at the Collin County Sheriff’s Office to surrender.

Local citizens and members of the press gathered around Collin County Sheriff Jerry Burton prior to the arrival of suspect Candace Montgomery. Montgomery surrendered to deputies after being accused of killing Betty Gore.

Local citizens and members of the press gathered at the Collin County Sheriff’s Office prior to the arrival of suspect Candace Montgomery, June 26, 1980.

Collin County Sheriff Jerry Burton prior to the arrival of Candace (Candy) Montgomery, who surrendered on June 26, 1980

Candace (Candy) Montgomery, left, on the way to court for a hearing on Montgomery’s trial date, Aug. 27, 1980.

Candace (Candy) Montgomery with husband Pat after her acquittal.

Members of the press gathered around defense attorney Don Crowder after a Collin County jury acquitted Candace Montgomery

A Collin County jury acquitted Candace Montgomery of the charge that she murdered Betty Gore, a Wylie schoolteacher, with a 3-foot ax. The nine-woman, three-man jury returned its verdict after three hours of deliberation.

Candace (Candy) Montgomery with husband Pat leaving the old Collin County Courthouse after a jury acquitted her.

Members of the press gather around defense attorney Don Crowder outside of the old Collin County Courthouse after a jury acquitted Candace Montgomery.

Candace (Candy) Montgomery with husband Pat after her acquittal.

Defense attorney Robert Udashen who was representing Montgomery

Candace (Candy) Montgomery with husband Pat leaving the courthouse after a Collin County jury acquitted her.