PHOTOS: Candy Montgomery’s 1980 arrest, trial in North Texas over teacher’s ax murder

On Friday, June 13, 1980, devout and do-gooding Candy Montgomery stirred up a storm in her Dallas community when she was arrested for killing her friend Betty Gore with 41 ax blows. When put on trial, Candy claimed that she killed Betty in self-defense.
Story at a glance More than 335 bills that would negatively impact LGBTQ+ Americans are currently being considered by state lawmakers across the country, the Human Rights Campaign said Tuesday in a weekly update of “bad bills.” At least 10 states this year have signed anti-LGBTQ+ legislation into law, the HRC said, including Alabama, whose…
The three remaining survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, their lawyers and a host of supporters last Monday celebrated a judge’s decision to allow their lawsuit seeking reparations for the decimation of the former district known as Greenwood, or "Black Wall Street," to move forward after the defendants sought to dismiss the case altogether, saying too much time has passed.
A man accused of killing an Iowa state patrol trooper last year had plenty of opportunity to surrender before the fatal shooting, prosecutors said Tuesday. Assistant Iowa Attorney General Douglas Hammerand made the remarks during opening statements in the first-degree murder trial of 42-year-old Michael Thomas Lang. Lang is accused in the April 2021 killing of Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, a 27-year patrol veteran who was shot as he led a team of officers into Lang’s home in Grundy Center.