Photos capture Trump's personal Boeing 757 sitting unused at Stewart International Airport

Azmi Haroun
·2 min read
TrumpPlane08.JPG
Andrew Lichtenstein for Insider

  • Insider can share exclusive photos of former President Donald Trump's grounded Boeing 757.

  • One of the plane's engines appears to be broken and could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair, per CNN.

  • The plane is tucked away in an area of Stewart International Airport in New York.

Former President Donald Trump's personal Boeing 757 has been sitting at New York's Stewart International airport, in need of repair and unused since President Joe Biden's Inauguration, according to recent reports.

TrumpPlane07.JPG
The left engine, circled here, is reportedly broken and in need of repairs. Andrew Lichtenstein for Insider

CNN initially reported that the plane, which seats 43 and is outfitted with 24-karat gold accessories, has a broken engine which could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to fix.

Insider has photos of the plane, stationed in a far eastern corner of Stewart International Airport, next to a FedEx depot.

TrumpPlane03.JPG
Trump's Boeing 757, stationed in an empty lot at Stewart International Airport. Andrew Lichtenstein for Insider

It is the only plane visibly stored in a section of the airfield where there were also no incoming or outbound flights.

The first visible element of Trump's stationed plane is the blocky, emblazoned 'T,' on the plane's vertical stabilizer.

TrumpPlane08.JPG
A view of Trump's plane from a hill overlooking Stewart International Airport. Andrew Lichtenstein for Insider

There are a few collapsible staircases near the plane, and it's unclear if they are for repair or passenger-loading purposes.

Trump's plane has not been used since President Joe Biden's inauguration, CNN reported.

TrumpPlane01.JPG
Trump's Boeing 757 tucked in the eastern corner of Stewart International Airport. Andrew Lichtenstein for Insider

The Boeing 757 uses pricey Rolls Royce RB211 Turbofan engines. One of them on Trump's plane is reportedly broken and has been removed, with the exterior wrapped in white, according to CNN.

CNN reported that the plane's left engine may have to be removed.

TrumpPlane05.JPG
This image shows a close-up of the 757's left engine, which may have been removed due to damage Andrew Lichtenstein for Insider

The plane used to belong to Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, and Trump purchased it in 2011.

The former President decked the plane out with all sorts of expensive touches, like a 24-karat gold sink and gold-plated seat belt buckles. The plane also has a shower and TV screens galore.

A closer look at the grounded 'Trump Force One.'

TrumpPlane04.JPG
The plane is the only one stationed outside in this section of the airport, in an area typically used as a FedEx depot. Andrew Lichtenstein for Insider

The plane got that nickname during Trump's run for president in the 2016 election. During the campaign, he was regularly photographed eating fast food like McDonald's and Kentucky Fried Chicken on board.

Read the original article on Business Insider

