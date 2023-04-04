Photos capture unprecedented indictment and arraignment of former President Donald Trump

The unprecedented indictment, arrest and arraignment of a former president put Donald Trump in the spotlight of New York's legal system. Dramatic photos from Tuesday, April 4, 2023, document the historic day Trump was arraigned at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York City after a grand jury voted to indict him on March 30, 2023. The grand jury heard evidence related to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, former Playboy model Karen McDougal and a former Trump Tower doorman during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, and his arraignment sets in motion a long series of legal proceedings that could eventually result in a criminal trial.
Donald Trump appears in the courtroom
Trump surrenders
The scene outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse: high security and protests
UPDATE: District Attorney Alvin Bragg elaborated on the indictment brought against former President Donald Trump, characterizing it as a scheme to keep damaging information about an alleged affair with Stormy Daniels from the voting public. Trump has plead not guilty to a 34-count indictment of falsifying business records. The charges allege that he was trying […]
Inspired by a personal tragedy, Kayla Austin, 19, created "My Gun's Been Moved", a smart device that helps parents safeguard their firearms. The device, which Kayla invented at just 12-years-old, aims to solve for gun violence and accidental shootings involving children.
Former President Donald Trump left Trump Tower on Tuesday afternoon and traveled to a New York City courthouse, where he was set to appear for his arraignment after an indictment over his role in the payment of hush money to a porn star weeks before the 2016 election. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Reuters
The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed veteran safety Damontae Kazee to a two-year deal on Tuesday. The club also brought back tight end Zach Gentry on a one-year contract. Kazee played well for the Steelers in 2022 after missing the first half of the season because of a wrist injury.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration told Saudi Arabia officials that it disagreed with OPEC’s surprise decision to cut oil production when it was given a ‘heads up’ on the move, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council, told reporters on Monday. Oil prices jumped over 6% on Monday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia announced on Sunday further production target cuts of about 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd) from May through the rest of the year.
UNITED NATIONS/KABUL (Reuters) -The United Nations "received word of an order" by the Taliban authorities banning Afghan women from working for the world body in Afghanistan, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York on Tuesday. Dujarric said this was the latest in a "disturbing trend" undermining the ability of aid organizations to work in Afghanistan where some 23 million people - more than half the country's population - need help. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres would view any ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations in their country as "unacceptable and, frankly, inconceivable", he said.
Larry White, a self-described Republican conservative, was thinking of voting for Ron DeSantis in his party's presidential nominating contest, believing the Florida governor had a better chance of winning back the White House from the Democrats than former President Donald Trump. Then came news on March 30 that Trump had been indicted in New York on charges related to a hush money payment to a porn star, making him the first former U.S. president to face criminal prosecution. "Now I am absolutely voting for Trump," said White, 75, a composer and musician in Nevada.
A federal jury has awarded nearly $3.2 million in damages to a Black former worker at a Tesla factory in California that has been at the epicenter of racial discrimination allegations hanging over the automaker run by billionaire Elon Musk. The verdict reached Monday marks the second time former Tesla employee Owen Diaz has prevailed in trials seeking to hold Tesla liable for allowing him to be subjected to racial epithets and other abuses during his brief tenure at the pioneering maker of electric vehicles.
(Reuters) -A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary filed for bankruptcy a second time on Tuesday, seeking to complete a $8.9 billion settlement of lawsuits alleging that its baby powder and other talc products cause cancer. J&J subsidiary LTL Management's first bankruptcy was dismissed earlier on Tuesday, after an appellate court ruled that the neither J&J not LTL were in the type of "financial distress" that made them eligible for bankruptcy. The new bankruptcy filing includes a proposal to pay $8.9 billion over 25 years to resolve all current and future talc claims, according to J&J. The settlement is supported by over 60,000 current claimants, J&J said in a statement.