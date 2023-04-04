Photos capture unprecedented indictment and arraignment of former President Donald Trump

The unprecedented indictment, arrest and arraignment of a former president put Donald Trump in the spotlight of New York's legal system. Dramatic photos from Tuesday, April 4, 2023, document the historic day Trump was arraigned at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York City after a grand jury voted to indict him on March 30, 2023. The grand jury heard evidence related to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, former Playboy model Karen McDougal and a former Trump Tower doorman during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, and his arraignment sets in motion a long series of legal proceedings that could eventually result in a criminal trial.

Donald Trump appears in the courtroom

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court.

Trump in the courtroom.

Court police stand behind the defense table.

Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment.

Trump surrenders

Trump is illuminated by blue strobe lights as he arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court.

Donald Trump makes his way inside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse to appear in a courtroom.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, far right, passes through a hallway outside the courtroom.

Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York to surrender in Manhattan to criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.

The scene outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse: high security and protests

Police walk by the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.

Gregory Wiliams holds a sign outside of the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.

Protesters clash outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.

Protesters display a banner criticizing former President Donald Trump outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.

Supporters of former president Donald Trump argue with opponents outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

Protestors gather outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York City.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York City.

People protesting against former President Donald Trump gather outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court before his arraignment.

