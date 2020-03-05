Photos capture how the US is reacting to the coronavirus outbreak, from stocking up on supplies to deep cleaning mass transit and schools

Bottles of hand sanitizer sit at each station where election officials have to check each voters identification a polling place in Armstrong Elementary School for the Democratic presidential primary election on Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Herndon, Virginia. The fears of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, spreading are on the rise as 1,357 Democratic delegates are at stake as voters cast their ballots in 14 states and American Samoa on what is known as Super Tuesday.

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The novel coronavirus that causes the diseases known as COVID-19 has killed 11 people in the US, as of Wednesday.

US shoppers are clearing out hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies amid fears of the outbreak.

People also are also stocking up on food and supplies fearing a potential quarantine if the outbreak continues to grow.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The United States has at least 150 cases of the novel coronavirus with 11 reported deaths, and the public response is unfolding in several ways.

Americans have responded to the outbreak by stocking up on supplies like hand sanitizer and masks and preparing in case of a quarantine.

Here are 12 photos that show how the US is reacting to the new outbreak.

Hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies have flown off the shelves all across the US.

US Coronavirus 1 More





Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

It wasn't just in stores that products, like hand sanitizer, sold out. Amazon is also selling out of the hygiene product, and some vendors are selling the product for upwards of $100.

US Coronavirus 4 More





Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider

While some people have already begun putting themselves in self-isolation, others are stocking up on food in case of a mandatory quarantine.

US Coronavirus 15 More





MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Schools and some businesses, where people who have tested positive for the coronavirus visited, have closed for additional cleaning.

US Coronavirus 6 More





Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Experts think places like nursing homes, schools, and hospitals could be some of the worst hit places by the outbreak.

US Coronavirus 5 More





Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Several of the 11 US deaths were tied to one Washington state nursing home.

US Coronavirus 16 More





David Ryder/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

The Department of Homeland Security in Washington state closed its office for 2 weeks on Tuesday in light of the growing number of cases in the state.