Photos capture the world's first human trial of a COVID-19 vaccine

The first human clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine was administered Monday.

Four volunteers were given their first of two shots of the vaccine. Forty-five volunteers are expected to participate in this trial.

The vaccine won't be available to the general public for at least a year as it's tested for safety and efficacy.

The novel coronavirus, which causes the infectious disease known as COVID-19, has infected more than 182,000 people worldwide and killed more than 7,100.

The vaccine was administered to patients at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.

Forty-five volunteers will be part of the clinical trial. The volunteers who were selected were screened by Kaiser to not be sick nor have underlying health conditions. They were not screened, however, for mild cases of COVID-19.

It will take at least a year to 18 months to determine whether a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is safe and effective, National Institutes of Health experts have said.

To see which dosage is most effective, some of the participants may get a higher dosage of the vaccine.

Volunteers will be given two doses. The second dose will be administered a month after the first.

This vaccine was developed by the National Institutes of Health and the private biotech company Moderna.

