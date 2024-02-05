PHOTOS: Car crashes into Richmond Heights post office

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — An investigation is underway after a car crashed into the front of a Richmond Heights post office on Richmond Road Sunday.

No one was reported injured in the crash, but quite a few bricks were damaged in the crash.

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

Sunday afternoon, the building was seen already boarded up, and the building appeared stable.

The crash appears to be an accident, according to investigators, and the building should be open to customers soon.

