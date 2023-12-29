Photos of the year: Carter Skaggs

Ryle Raiders wide receiver Grady Reynolds (15), wide receiver Drake Meadows (4) and quarterback LJ Warner (8) run onto the field before the high school football game between the neighborhood rivals Cooper Jaguars and Ryle Raiders on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Ryle High School in Union, Ky.

Rose Zhang, of Irvine, Calif., chips onto the green of the first hole at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Kenwood Country Club in Madeira, Ohio.

Handlers attempt to point their dachshunds in the direction of the finish line during the annual Running of the Wieners on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at the 2023 Oktoberfest Zinzinnati in Downtown Cincinnati. The Running of the Wieners consists of 100 dachshunds, either purebred or mixed breeds, racing for the title of the winning wiener.

Dozens of participants of this year’s Ohio River Paddlefest collect in the water before embarking on their journey down the Ohio River on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, during the Ohio River Paddlefest 2023 in Cincinnati.

Consandra Wright holds in her hands a necklace with a photo in memoriam of her son, 17-year-old Robert Wright Jr., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. Robert passed Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, of an apparent drug overdose while incarcerated at Circleville Juvenile Correctional.

Amy Figgs, right, and her son, Leo Figgs, prepare for what school will be like for Leo with new regulations and the medical restrictions he may soon face in the state of Kentucky as a transgender teenager on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Lexington, Ky.

Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet resembling a young Syrian refugee, encounters a model of the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge as she crosses that very bridge across the Ohio River from Covington, Ky., to Downtown Cincinnati on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

Hailing from Northern Kentucky, I have always dreamed a part of The Cincinnati Enquirer in some way, shape or form. I am truly grateful to be a photography intern here and meet fellow residents of the Greater Cincinnati area through my camera. A recent graduate from the University of Kentucky, I am the product of my alma mater's independent student-run newspaper and magazine. In my free time I explore the outdoors, watch way too many movies, read and write poetry.

Carter Skaggs poses for a photo on Monday, April 10, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Enquirer photos of the year: Carter Skaggs