PHOTOS: Catamaran operator, dog narrowly escape after boat catches on fire in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A catamaran caught on fire Saturday morning, resulting in severe damage, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

Around 9 a.m., crews responded to the fire near Jimy Graham Park in Hobe Sound, just north of West Palm Beach.

Fire rescue said the catamaran’s operator and their dog “ran ashore before jumping off with their dog.”

Martin County Fire Rescue

Thankfully, there were no injuries.

