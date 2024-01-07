PHOTOS: Catamaran operator, dog narrowly escape after boat catches on fire in Florida

Sara Filips
·1 min read

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A catamaran caught on fire Saturday morning, resulting in severe damage, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

Around 9 a.m., crews responded to the fire near Jimy Graham Park in Hobe Sound, just north of West Palm Beach.

Fire rescue said the catamaran’s operator and their dog “ran ashore before jumping off with their dog.”

Thankfully, there were no injuries.

