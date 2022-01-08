Photos: City of Amarillo job fair
On Saturday afternoon, the city of Amarillo conducted a job fair at the downtown branch of the Amarillo Library in an effort to fill various positions across city government. Among the many representatives at the fair to give information on job opening in various departments were emergency response, parks and recreation and waste management.
Boasting competitive pay and benefits, the city of Amarillo is hoping to find interested applicants to fill much needed positions throughout all of its departments.
For more information on job openings, interested job seekers should check out the city of city of Amarillo website at careers.amarillo.gov.
