Photos: Coming together in support of Lahaina

Hawaiian sailors and crew on board the Hikianalia join hands in prayer after delivering a boat load of supplies for Lahaina fire victims at Maalaea Harbor. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

One week after a devastating wildfire swept through the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii residents and others aren't waiting for government help but are organizing their own aid stations to support those affected. As rescue efforts continue, residents return to see what's left of their beloved town.

Homes and businesses lie in ruins after last week's devastating wildfire swept through Lahaina. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Sione Moala eats dinner in the driveway of his Wahinoho Way home. Moala lives next door to a neighborhood disaster relief distribution center where supplies are gathered and delivered to those affected by the wildfires. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Jeremy talks to reporters as workers repair the roof on a home on Ipukulu Way. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Homes and businesses lie in ruins in Lahaina. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Firefighters of Federal Fire Department Hawaii deliver roofing supplies to the home of Archie Kalepa, who is mobilizing his neighborhood to fix damaged roofs before an oncoming storm next week. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Bre Cummins and Bryce Bare recount their survival of the wildfire that raced through the streets of Lahaina. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Melissah Shishido hugs a donor while gathering supplies at Costco for Lahaina residents. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The wildfire left homes and businesses in ruins. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Sign up for Essential California, your daily guide to news, views and life in the Golden State.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.