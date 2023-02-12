Photos: Thousands in L.A. rally in support of antigovernment movement in Iran

Sepehr Khosravi, left, and Nasrin Nav, right, shout slogans against the Islamic government in Iran during a rally outside Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

The Iranian community and human rights advocates gathered Saturday in front of Los Angeles City Hall to protest against the Iranian government. With as many as 80,000 protesters from across the country, this demonstration is believed to be the largest of its kind in the U.S.

Thousands of Iranian community members and human rights advocates gathered to protest the Iranian government outside Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Thousands of Iranian community members and human rights advocates gathered to protest the Iranian governmentr at a rally outside Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Thousands of Iranian community members and human rights advocates gather to protest the Iranian government at a rally outside Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Thousands of Iranian community members and human rights advocates gathered to protest Iran's government at a rally outside Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

A woman with a historical Iranian flag walks down Spring Street as thousands of Iranian community members and human rights advocates gathered to protest against the Iranian government in L.A. on Saturday. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.