Photos: As country steels for Tuesday, New York prepares for Trump and trouble

A supporter of former President Trump waves as his private jet departs from Palm Beach International Airport in Florida on Monday. (Matias J. Ocner / Associated Press)

Following last week's indictment, former President Trump flew from Florida on Monday aboard his private plane to New York to face arraignment. The nation’s largest city bolstered security and warned potential protesters it was “not a playground for your misplaced anger.” The city’s mayor told Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and everyone else to behave.

Trump once again last week made his mark on history as the first U.S. president to face prosecution on criminal charges. He was indicted Thursday in an alleged hush money scheme in which he is accused of paying porn actor Stormy Daniels in the final days of his 2016 presidential campaign.

Former President Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday ahead of his arraignment. (Bryan Woolston / Associated Press)

Members of the media gather Monday outside Trump Tower in New York. (Yuki Iwamura / Associated Press)

Police officers direct the closing of sidewalks near Trump Tower in New York. (Bryan Woolston / Associated Press)

Former President Trump waves as he boards his private plane Monday in West Palm Beach. (Jose A. Iglesias / Associated Press)

Security forces gather outside Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Monday. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)

Supporters of former President Trump gathered to watch his motorcade pass in West Palm Beach on the way to the airport. (Matias J. Ocner / Associated Press)

A supporter waves a Trump 2024 hat outside the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate Saturday in Florida. (Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)

Protesters gathered Friday outside Trump Tower in New York. (Bryan Woolston / Associated Press)

Former President Trump gives two thumbs up as he leaves Trump International Golf Club on Saturday in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.