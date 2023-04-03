Photos: As country steels for Tuesday, New York prepares for Trump and trouble
Following last week's indictment, former President Trump flew from Florida on Monday aboard his private plane to New York to face arraignment. The nation’s largest city bolstered security and warned potential protesters it was “not a playground for your misplaced anger.” The city’s mayor told Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and everyone else to behave.
Donald Trump isn’t having the best week with his arraignment looming large on Tuesday, April 4. The former president is doing his best to leverage the event with a “media spectacle” to encourage campaign donations, but not everyone in the Republican Party is thrilled with this idea. While many members of the GOP Party have […]
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) hit back Monday at New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) for warning her to be on her “best behavior” during protests against former President Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday. “Delusional @NYCMayor is trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop me from using my 1st amendment rights to peacefully protest the Democrat’s unconstitutional…
Former President Trump and his team were caught off guard by the indictment of the former president that was announced last week, leaving him “extremely angry” and his family “rattled,” according to New York Times reporter and longtime Trump scribe Maggie Haberman. “While Trump is not said to be throwing things, he is extremely angry…
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) defended calling Democrats “pedophiles” in a new interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” Sunday, eliciting eye rolls from correspondent Lesley Stahl. Stahl asked Greene about what she called “over-the-top” comments, such as saying that “Democrats are a party of pedophiles.” “I would definitely say so,” Greene responded. “They support grooming children.”…
New satellite images show Russian trenches across Crimea, indicating Moscow is prepping to defend the area ahead of an anticipated spring offensive from Ukraine, according to a new report from The Washington Post. The images show miles of trench defenses have been built in just a few weeks, many along bodies of water. Ukraine has…
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday knocked Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, who suggested last week his state would not cooperate in any potential extradition of former President Trump over an indictment filed in Manhattan despite having not received such a request. A grand jury on Thursday voted to indict Trump, who…
Claiming that the war with Ukraine will drag on so long as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is in power, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov gave Russians a hint of what to do with him, Ukrainian Journalist Roman Tsymbaliuk told Radio NV on March 31.
The Russian military has set up a double line of trenches north of occupied Crimea. Source: Skhemy (Schemes) with reference to satellite images and to Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defenсe of Ukraine Details: Satellite images show the appearance of new fortifications on both sides of the E-105 highway and near Lake Syvash, the Armiansk checkpoint and Perekopsk Val.
A video has been circulating in Russian media capturing the moments before the explosion in a St Petersburg cafe that killed Russian propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky. Source: RBK (Russian Business Consulting), a Russian news media, referring to the video shared by a cafe-goer Details: The video shows Tatarsky calling Darya Trepova, the young woman suspected of his murder, Nastya as she hands him a bust and takes a seat not far from him.
Donald Trump has shaken up his legal team with less than 24 hours to go before his arraignment in New York on criminal charges, amid reported concerns over his former lead attorney who appeared to publicly disagree with the former president in TV interviews.
Fox NewsFox News host Greg Gutfeld took great pleasure on Monday in torching the mainstream media over its wall-to-wall coverage of former President Donald Trump’s trip to New York for his criminal arraignment. And then he was reminded that his own network had done the exact same thing.“Grab your bucket and mop, the media is wetting their pants at the mere thought of Trump in handcuffs,” the network’s resident “comedian” exclaimed on The Five. “CNN had someone on a boat to capture the moment Tru
The legendary financier is accused by Donald Trump and his backers of funding Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's election campaign. Bragg's probe, connected to a hush money payment, led to Trump's indictment, a first for a former president.