Photos: Cowboys win in final preseason game against Raiders

The Dallas Cowboys defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 31-16 in their final game of the preseason. Quarterback Will Grier scored two touchdowns in his final game as a Cowboy.

The Cowboys offensive was clicking with starting quarterback Dak Prescott calling the offensive plays to overwhelm the Raiders defense.

The season opener for the Cowboys is on Sunday Sept. 10 at Met Life Stadium against their NFC East divisional rival, the New York Giants.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier (15) stiff arms Las Vegas Raiders defender Luke Masterson (59) in the first half of a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis (34) runs up field in the first half of a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Tyron Billy-Johnson (80) catches a pass in the second half of a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dan Prescott and head coach mike McCarthy call plays for the offense together on the sidelines in the first half of a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke (43) gets wrapped up by Las Vegas Raiders defenders in the first half of a preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier (15) looks at the crowd after running in for a touchdown in the second half of a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

A fan wears a large foam Dallas Cowboys hat while watching a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke (43) dives for a catch in the first half of a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dan Prescott calls plays for the offense on the sidelines in the first half of a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Dallas Cowboys wide receivers Jalen Cropper (16) and Tyron Billy-Johnson (80) celebrate with their quarterback Will Grier (15) after he ran in for a touchdown in the second half of a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons takes a photo with Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby after a preseason game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.