PHOTOS: That day 10 years ago when ‘cobblestone’ ice froze North Texas in its tracks
Tom Johanningmeier
·1 min read
A blanket of white covered North Texas on Dec. 7, 2013.
But it wasn’t fluffy snow. It was up to 4 inches of ice and sleet that wiped out power for 270,000 customers and made driving treacherous if not impossible in Dallas-Fort Worth.
The cold snap plunged temperatures below freezing for most of six days — perfect conditions for the “cobblestone ice” that formed across Fort Worth streets and highways.
The slippery bricks were created when 18-wheelers and other large vehicles busted the ice into pieces, which melted into slush during the day and then froze at night, creating a cobblestone effect that stranded hundreds along Interstate 35W from Fort Worth to Oklahoma and I-20 west of Fort Worth, according to the National Weather Service.
Kate Cox — who is 20 weeks pregnant — said that doctors recently told her that her fetus has developed trisomy 18, a rare chromosomal disorder likely to cause stillbirth or the death of the baby shortly after it’s born.
Jason Fitz is joined by This Is Football host Kevin Clark, as the duo assume their alter egos and become Mr. Fix It. Fitz and Kevin run through some of the most abysmal NFL franchises and give clear 1-2 year plans to take teams from the bottom of the draft to playoff contention. The duo make a plan to fix the New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday Night Football and the Buffalo Bills.
Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to discuss the most underrated storylines of the week. The duo dive into the Miami Dolphins' criminally underrated defense and Vic Fangio's impact, the New York Jets and whether or not they'll blow it up after the season, which teams are ready for bad weather football and Justin Fields' development as a quarterback.
In the world of sales, it often comes down to being where your customers are. And for a luxury automaker like Lamborghini, that means setting up shop at Art Basel Miami, where the well heeled flock to buy high-priced art and possibly high-end automobiles.
Or rather, email communications software is. Today, Toronto-based ContactMonkey, a platform that lets companies create, send and track internal comms from Outlook and more, announced that it raised $55 million in a Series A round led by Updata Partners. In the remote work era, we believe that companies must continue to find avenues to best engage with their employees and communicate with them in ways that truly resonate.