PHOTOS: That day 10 years ago when ‘cobblestone’ ice froze North Texas in its tracks

A blanket of white covered North Texas on Dec. 7, 2013.

But it wasn’t fluffy snow. It was up to 4 inches of ice and sleet that wiped out power for 270,000 customers and made driving treacherous if not impossible in Dallas-Fort Worth.

The cold snap plunged temperatures below freezing for most of six days — perfect conditions for the “cobblestone ice” that formed across Fort Worth streets and highways.

The slippery bricks were created when 18-wheelers and other large vehicles busted the ice into pieces, which melted into slush during the day and then froze at night, creating a cobblestone effect that stranded hundreds along Interstate 35W from Fort Worth to Oklahoma and I-20 west of Fort Worth, according to the National Weather Service.

A TXDOT crew works to clear ice from the southbound lane of I-35W Sunday, December 8, 2013. (Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez)

The I-35 W / I-30 mixmaster (looking west here) was slow but passable Sunday morning if drivers were careful. Cold and ice remained in Fort Worth Sunday, with roads especially treacherous in the the morning hours before temperatures rose, Sunday, December 8, 2013. (Star-Telegram/Paul Moseley)

As temperatures rose, dry paths began to appear on the streets, Winscott Road near Z. Boaz Park here. Cold and ice remained in Fort Worth Sunday, with roads especially treacherous in the the morning hours before temperatures rose, Sunday, December 8, 2013. (Star-Telegram/Paul Moseley)

Large ice ruts on I-20 bridges from Hulen Mall to Benbrook made driving very uncomfortable for motorists until TxDOT arrived with road graders and sand trucks to cut the ice up. Cold and ice remained in Fort Worth Sunday, with roads especially treacherous in the the morning hours before temperatures rose, Sunday, December 8, 2013. (Star-Telegram/Paul Moseley)

Truckers Alonso Medina (on cell, left) and Santos Ortiz (far right) tried to help another driver (center, refused ID) whose semi was stranded on the shoulder of I-20 (westbound) near Winscott in Benbrook. Two of the drivers were headed to Celifornia, one to Lubbock. Cold and ice remained in Fort Worth Sunday, with roads especially treacherous in the the morning hours before temperatures rose, Sunday, December 8, 2013. (Star-Telegram/Paul Moseley)

Cobblestone ice on bridges and overpasses makes travel treacherous overnight Saturday as low temperatures continues. TXDOT announced plans to have crews treat the cobblestone ice to make roads safer starting Sunday morning. Seen in Haltom City, TX on December 7, 2013 (Star-Telegram/Ross Hailey)

Ice piled on the shoulder of I-20 near Hulen Mall in Fort Worth. Cold and ice remained in Fort Worth Sunday, with roads especially treacherous in the the morning hours before temperatures rose, Sunday, December 8, 2013. (Star-Telegram/Paul Moseley)