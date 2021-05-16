UN Security Council meeting on Israel-Gaza as Netanyahu vows to continue strikes

Rebecca Falconer
·2 min read

The United Nations Security Council was preparing to meet Sunday, as the aerial bombardment between Israel and Hamas between entered a seventh day.

The latest: Four Palestinians died in airstrikes early Sunday, as Israeli forces bombed the home of Gaza's Hamas chief, Yehya al-Sinwar, per Reuters.

The big picture: At least 149 people have died in Gaza and 10 others in Israel since the fighting erupted last Monday — including 41 Palestinian children and two Israeli children, Reuters notes.

  • President Biden raised concerns with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Saturday about civilian casualties in Gaza and the bombing of a building that housed media offices including AP and Al Jazeera.

  • Netanyahu said in a televised address late Saturday that Israeli forces were "in the midst of this operation" and it "will continue as long as necessary," but they would try not to cause civilian casualties, Reuters reports.

  • He accused Hamas of "hiding behind civilians."

In photos: Aerial bombardments in Israel, Gaza intensify

The Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system (L) intercepts rockets (R) fired by Hamas from Gaza toward Israel early on May 16. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinian doctors rush to treat a wounded girl who arrived with her family at Al-Shifa Hospital after intensive bombardments in Gaza City on May 16. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images

Members of Israel's security and emergency services transport an injured woman from a site hit by a rocket in Ramat Gan, near the coastal city of Tel Aviv, on May 15. Photo: Oren Ziv/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinians carry one of survivors from under the rubble of a building, after it was struck by Israeli strikes, in Gaza, May 16. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images

A member of the Israeli emergency services works on a site hit by a rocket in Ramat Gan, following the launching of rockets from Gaza. Photo: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images

  • Israel news – live: Rockets fired from Syria as pro-Palestinian protesters storm border from Lebanon

    Follow the latest updates

  • Democrats Are Slowly Getting More Critical Of Israel

    “The myth of shared values is coming to an end,” a Palestinian American activist said.

  • Israel air strikes kill 26 Palestinians, rockets fired from Gaza

    GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli air strikes killed 26 Palestinians, including eight children, in Gaza early on Sunday, Gaza health officials said, and rockets were fired into Israel as hostilities stretched into a seventh day. The pre-dawn attacks in the centre of Gaza City brought the death toll in Gaza to 174, including 47 children, health officials said. Israel has reported 10 dead, including two children.

  • Netanyahu says Hamas will 'pay a heavy price' for attacks against Israel, warning 'this is not yet over'

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Israeli military recently attacked Hamas targets hiding underground in Gaza.

  • Statement: AP 'horrified' by Israeli attack on its office

    An Israeli airstrike destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets on Saturday. The Israeli government says the building contained Hamas military intelligence assets.

  • Explosion Seen as Missile Strike Hits Gaza Government Compound

    The Israel Defense Forces struck a government compound in Gaza on May 14, with footage showing a large explosion and smoke rising from the scene.Sky News Arabia previously reported that the compound was “affiliated with the Hamas movement”.Palestinian health officials said on May 15 that 139 people, including 39 children, had died in Israeli strikes on the Gaza trip. Eight people in Israel, including two children, have reportedly died amid the violence. Credit: Osama S. Al-Ashi via Storyful

  • As the Palestinian minority takes to the streets, Israel is having its own Black Lives Matter moment

    Israeli-arabs gesture and wave Palestinian flags at Israelis in a Jewish community building, during renewed riots in the city of Lod on May 11. Oren Ziv/picture alliance via Getty ImagesThe images and reports coming from Israel, Jerusalem and Gaza in recent days are shocking. They are also surprising to those who thought the 2020 Abraham Accords and subsequent agreements to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan would place the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians permanently on the backburner. As someone who has been writing and teaching about the Middle East for more than 30 years, I had no such illusions. The reason for this is that at its heart, the so-called “Arab-Israeli conflict” has always been about Israelis and Palestinians. And no matter how many treaties Israel signs with Arab states, it will remain so. In a phone call on May 12, President Joe Biden assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his “unwavering support for Israel’s security and for Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself and its people.” Biden was referencing the rocket attacks on Israel launched by Hamas, the Islamist group that governs Gaza. By targeting civilians, Hamas is committing a war crime. In all probability, so is Israel, by bombing and shelling Gaza. Rockets light up the night sky as they are fired towards Israel from Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on May 14, 2021. Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images Despite the carnage the Hamas rocket attacks and Israeli retaliation inflicts on Israelis and Gazans, the Biden administration is focusing on a sideshow, not the main event. That main event is an unprecedented conflict taking place on the streets of Jerusalem, Haifa, Lod and elsewhere. It’s what scholars call an “intercommunal conflict,” pitting elements of Israel’s Jewish population against elements of Israel’s Palestinian population who have had enough and have taken to the streets. Hamas could not maintain its credibility as a movement if it sat by while Palestinians in Israel battled Jewish Israelis there. The reality is that Israel is having its Black Lives Matter moment. As in the United States, a brutalized minority group, facing systemic racism and discriminatory acts has taken to the streets. And, as in the United States, the only way out starts with serious soul searching on the part of the majority. But after the spate of Palestinian suicide bombings in the early 2000s that horrified Israelis and hardened their attitudes toward Palestinians, this is unlikely to occur. Relatives of the Abu Hatab family mourn over the bodies of their family members after an Israeli air strike struck their house without warning during the night, in Gaza City early on May 15, 2021. Mahmoud Hams/AFP/Getty Images Many reasons, one source Palestinian anger can be attributed to multiple issues. In April, Israel attempted to impede access to Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem for Palestinians living in the West Bank. Israeli police then raided the Muslim holy site, reportedly after Palestinians threw stones at them, injuring 330. At the beginning of May, Mahmoud Abbas, the current president of the Palestinian Authority, which governs the West Bank, cancelled the first Palestinian legislative elections in 15 years. Finally, when the current conflict spilled over into the West Bank, the Israeli occupation and continued colonization of Palestinian territory were thrown into the mix. These significant issues explain Palestinian anger. However, the intercommunal nature of the ongoing conflagration is due to two other issues. First, Jewish settlers attempted to evict eight Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency had settled the families in the neighborhood during the 1950s. Jewish settlers filed suit in 1972 claiming their right to the homes where those families lived. They argued that Jews had owned the Palestinians’ homes before the division of the city in the aftermath of the 1948 Arab-Israeli War. By right, they argue, the homes belong to their community. Jewish neighborhoods housing more than 215,000 encircle the predominantly Palestinian eastern part of Jerusalem, where Sheikh Jarrah is located. For Palestinians, the attempt to evict the families is representative of Israel’s overall policy of pushing them out of the city. It is not only a reminder that in a Jewish state Palestinians are second-class citizens, but a reenactment of the central tragedy in the Palestinian national memory: the nakba of 1948, when 720,000 Palestinians fled their homes in what would become the state of Israel, becoming refugees. A member of the Israeli security forces fires tear gas at Palestinian protesters, during confrontations with them in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, on May 14, 2021. HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images Growing anti-Arab racism The second reason for the intercommunal nature of the current conflict is the emboldening of Israel’s extreme right-wing politicians and their followers. Among them are latter-day Kahanists, the followers of the late Meir Kahane. Kahane was an American rabbi who moved to Israel. Kahane’s anti-Arab racism was so extreme that the United States listed the party he founded as a terrorist group. Kahane proposed paying Israel’s Palestinian population $40,000 each to leave Israel. If they refused, Israel should expel them, he argued. Kahanism and like-minded movements are on the rise in Israel. A Kahanist was recently elected to the Israeli Knesset, or parliament, and Netanyahu courted his support when the prime minister was attempting to form a government in February, 2019. Kahanists and other ultranationalist thugs — the “Proud Boys” of Israel — march through Palestinian-Israeli neighborhoods chanting “Death to Arabs” and assault them. The current crisis began on May 6, 2021. Pro-Palestinian protesters in Sheikh Jarrah had been breaking the Ramadan fast together each night of the holiday, a custom called iftar. On this particular night, Israeli settlers set up a table opposite them. In the settlers’ group was Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Kahanist deputy. Rocks and other objects began to fly. Then the violence spread. In the coastal city of Bat Yam, a Jewish mob marched down the street busting up Palestinian businesses, while another mob attempted to lynch a Palestinian driver. The same scene was replayed in Acre, only this time it was a Palestinian mob that assaulted a Jewish man. Another Palestinian mob burned a police station to the ground in the same city. And in a Tel Aviv suburb, a man presumed to be a Palestinian was pulled from his car and beaten. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] Lod is a city south of Tel Aviv with a mixed Palestinian and Jewish population. Not only was it the site of a Hamas missile strike that killed two Palestinians, it was where heavy fighting took place between Palestinian and Jewish mobs. The fighting began after a funeral of a Palestinian man who was killed by an assailant presumed to be Jewish. It was so heavy at times that the Israeli government brought in border guards from the West Bank to quell the unrest. The mayor characterized what was happening in his town as a “civil war.” The mayor also reminded the residents of Lod, “The day after, we still have to live here together.” He did not explain how this was to happen.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: James L. Gelvin, University of California, Los Angeles. Read more:Protests by Palestinian citizens in Israel signal growing sense of a common struggleHas Trump proposed a Middle East peace plan – or terms of surrender for the Palestinians? James L. Gelvin does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • CCTV Captures Iron Dome Missiles Over Southern Israel

    A CCTV camera in the city of Rehovot captured Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system in action over areas in the south of the country on the evening of May 14.This video, recorded by a camera belonging to Rehovot resident Tai Tzaban, shows several missiles streaking across the sky some distance away before flashes can be seen.According to local reports, rockets were fired from Gaza into parts of southern Israel on Friday, setting off sirens in the area.At least eight people have been reported killed in Israel after groups in the Gaza Strip began firing rockets across the border. According to the ministry of health in Gaza, at least 119 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of Israeli bombardments. Credit: Tai Tzaban via Storyful

  • Analysis: Israel riots between Jews and Arabs hand Netanyahu a political lifeline

    It is Israel's greatest security crisis in years, a tragedy for Palestinian and Israeli civilians that has already claimed dozens of lives and threatens to destroy what is left of the Middle East peace process. But for one man at least, the crisis in Gaza and mixed Arab-Jewish cities inside Israel has an undeniable silver lining. At the start of this week, it looked like Benjamin Netanyahu's number was finally up. After weeks of talks, opposition parties - including the Arab Ra'am - were about to muster a majority in the Knesset, finally overcoming the Likud leader’s political dominance and potentially ending his 12-year stint as prime minister. Then, tensions in east Jerusalem exploded, riots broke out in mixed Arab-Israeli towns, and Hamas fired its biggest rocket barrage from Gaza to date.

  • Biden's Israel support follows U.S. precedent — but his own party isn't satisfied

    "No mention of Sheikh Jarrah. No mention of the Al-Aqsa raid," Rep. Ilhan Omar said after President Joe Biden spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

