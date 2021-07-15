Photos: Deadly floods ravage Germany, other parts of Western Europe

More than 45 people are dead and dozens of others missing in Germany and Belgium as heavy floods have ravaged Western Europe.

Torrential rain has triggered flash floods in the region, turning streets into rivers that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse.

“I grieve for those who have lost their lives in this disaster,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday in Washington, D.C., where she was due to take part in a bilateral meeting with President Biden at White House.

“We still don’t know the number,” Merkel said of the death toll. “But it will be many.”

Destroyed houses are seen close to the Ahr river in Schuld, Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Michael Probst/AP)

According to Agence France-Presse , at least 45 people have died in Germany, and at least four in Belgium. Parts of France and Luxembourg have also experienced severe flooding, though no deaths were reported.

The devastating floods occurred at the same time as the European Union rolls out an ambitious plan to tackle climate change , setting ambitious greenhouse gas emissions targets for the 27 member countries.

Photographers captured dramatic images of the floodwaters as they raged through small villages, causing catastrophic damage and reducing some buildings to rubble.

The Rhine boulevard is flooded by the high water of the Rhine in Koeln, Germany on July 14, 2021. (Imago via ZUMA Press)

Cars are piled up by the flood waters at a roundabout in the Belgian city of Verviers on July 15, 2021. (Francois Walschaerts/AFP via Getty Images)

Flooding in Bad Munstereifel, Germany on July 15, 2021. (Action Press/Shutterstock)

Rescue forces from DLRG and fire brigade evacuate the inhabitants of the settlement In der Lake in Witten, Germany on July 15, 2021 . (Action Press/Shutterstock)

The Ruhrauen near Heves and Herbdes as well as parts of the road In der Lake are flooded during floods in the Ruhr Valley after heavy continuous rain in Witten, Germany on July 15,2021. (Action Press/Shutterstock)

An elderly woman is evacuated as flooding affects the area after heavy rains in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium on July 15, 2021. (Stephanie Lecocq/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Local residents inspect a collapsed house after heavy flooding of the river Ahr, in Schuld, Germany on July 15, 2021. (Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The village square of Stansstad in the canton of Nidwalden on Lake Vierwaldstaettersee is covered with flood water, in Stansstad, Switzerland on July 15, 2021. (Flueeler/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

A cat looks out of a house entrance at a damaged street after flooding in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany on July 15, 2021. (Sascha Steinback/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

A car floats in the Meuse River during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium on July 15, 2021. Heavy rainfall is causing flooding in several provinces in Belgium with rain expected to last until Friday. (Valentin Bianchi/AP)

Mud and water fill the ground floor of a house flooded by rainwater in Mery, Province of Liege, Belgium on July 14, 2021. (Valentin Bianchi/AP)

Damaged houses after flooding in Schuld, Germany on July 15, 2021.(Sascha Steinback/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

A resident empties a bucket with water from the window of a cellar after heavy rain and floods caused major damage in Hagen, western Germany, on July 15, 2021. (Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images)

People are rescued from flooded houses by the fire brigade and DLRG in Bochum Dahlhausen, Bochum, NRW, Germany. (Imago via ZUMA Press)

Debris of houses and cars after flooding in Schuld, Germany on July 15, 2021. (Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

A woman walks in flood waters in Liege, Belgium on July 15, 2021. (Valentin Bianchi)/AP

Firefighters and the technical relief organization move sandbags against the rising water level of the Duessel, which has already flooded large parts and streets, in Duesseldorf Grafenberg, Germany on July 14, 2021. (Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

A destroyed bridge leads over the Ahr river in Schuld, Germany on July 15, 2021. (Michael Probst/AP)

A man helps a women walk along a flooded street in Spa, Belgium as bad weather conditions floods in the city center on July 14, 2021. (Bruno Fahy/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

Flooding in Hattingen, Germany on July 15, 2021Dana Pusch/Action Press via ZUMA Press)

Cars are covered in Hagen, Germany on July 15, 2021 with the debris brought by the flooding of the 'Nahma' river the night before. (Martin Meissner/AP)

Member of the fire brigade pumps water out of the streets in Ruhr, Germany on July 15, 2021.(Imago via ZUMA Press)

A hotel owner sits on a Jesus statue in front of his damaged hotel in Insul, southern Germany on July 15, 2021. (Michael Probst/AP)

