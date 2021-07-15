Photos: Deadly floods ravage Germany, other parts of Western Europe

More than 45 people are dead and dozens of others missing in Germany and Belgium as heavy floods have ravaged Western Europe.
Torrential rain has triggered flash floods in the region, turning streets into rivers that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse.
“I grieve for those who have lost their lives in this disaster,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday in Washington, D.C., where she was due to take part in a bilateral meeting with President Biden at White House.
“We still don’t know the number,” Merkel said of the death toll. “But it will be many.”
At least 45 people have died in Germany, and at least four in Belgium. Parts of France and Luxembourg have also experienced severe flooding, though no deaths were reported.
The devastating floods occurred at the same time as the , setting ambitious greenhouse gas emissions targets for the 27 member countries.
Photographers captured dramatic images of the floodwaters as they raged through small villages, causing catastrophic damage and reducing some buildings to rubble.
Eighteen people died and dozens were missing around the wine-growing hub of Ahrweiler, in Rhineland-Palatinate state, police said, after the Ahr river that flows into the Rhine rose and brought down half a dozen houses.Eight people died in the Euskirchen region south of the city of Bonn, authorities said. In Belgium, two men died due to torrential rain and a 15-year-old girl was missing after being swept away by a swollen river.Hundreds of soldiers were helping police with the rescue efforts, using tanks to clear roads of landslides and fallen trees, while helicopters winched those stranded on rooftops to safety.The floods have caused Germany's worst mass loss of life in years. Flooding in 2002 killed 21 people in eastern Germany and over 100 across the wider central European region.
Several people died and many more went missing as houses collapsed in Western Germany, which has been hit by the worst flooding in decades. Authorities declared a state of emergency as heavy rainfall continued to pound Central Europe. Photo: Sascha Steinbach/Shutterstock
