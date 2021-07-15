Photos: Deadly floods ravage Germany, other parts of Western Europe

Dylan Stableford and Yahoo News Photo Staff
·4 min read

More than 45 people are dead and dozens of others missing in Germany and Belgium as heavy floods have ravaged Western Europe.

Torrential rain has triggered flash floods in the region, turning streets into rivers that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse.

“I grieve for those who have lost their lives in this disaster,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday in Washington, D.C., where she was due to take part in a bilateral meeting with President Biden at White House.

“We still don’t know the number,” Merkel said of the death toll. “But it will be many.”

Destroyed houses are seen close to the Ahr river in Schuld, Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Michael Probst/AP)
Destroyed houses are seen close to the Ahr river in Schuld, Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Michael Probst/AP)

According to Agence France-Presse, at least 45 people have died in Germany, and at least four in Belgium. Parts of France and Luxembourg have also experienced severe flooding, though no deaths were reported.

The devastating floods occurred at the same time as the European Union rolls out an ambitious plan to tackle climate change, setting ambitious greenhouse gas emissions targets for the 27 member countries.

Photographers captured dramatic images of the floodwaters as they raged through small villages, causing catastrophic damage and reducing some buildings to rubble.

The Rhine boulevard is flooded by the high water of the Rhine in Koeln, Germany on July 14, 2021. (Imago via ZUMA Press)
The Rhine boulevard is flooded by the high water of the Rhine in Koeln, Germany on July 14, 2021. (Imago via ZUMA Press)
Cars are piled up by the flood waters at a roundabout in the Belgian city of Verviers on July 15, 2021. (Francois Walschaerts/AFP via Getty Images)
Cars are piled up by the flood waters at a roundabout in the Belgian city of Verviers on July 15, 2021. (Francois Walschaerts/AFP via Getty Images)
Flooding in Bad Munstereifel, Germany on July 15, 2021. (Action Press/Shutterstock)
Flooding in Bad Munstereifel, Germany on July 15, 2021. (Action Press/Shutterstock)
Rescue forces from DLRG and fire brigade evacuate the inhabitants of the settlement In der Lake in Witten, Germany on July 15, 2021 . (Action Press/Shutterstock)
Rescue forces from DLRG and fire brigade evacuate the inhabitants of the settlement In der Lake in Witten, Germany on July 15, 2021 . (Action Press/Shutterstock)
The Ruhrauen near Heves and Herbdes as well as parts of the road In der Lake are flooded during floods in the Ruhr Valley after heavy continuous rain in Witten, Germany on July 15,2021. (Action Press/Shutterstock)
The Ruhrauen near Heves and Herbdes as well as parts of the road In der Lake are flooded during floods in the Ruhr Valley after heavy continuous rain in Witten, Germany on July 15,2021. (Action Press/Shutterstock)
An elderly woman is evacuated as flooding affects the area after heavy rains in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium on July 15, 2021. (Stephanie Lecocq/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
An elderly woman is evacuated as flooding affects the area after heavy rains in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium on July 15, 2021. (Stephanie Lecocq/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Local residents inspect a collapsed house after heavy flooding of the river Ahr, in Schuld, Germany on July 15, 2021. (Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Local residents inspect a collapsed house after heavy flooding of the river Ahr, in Schuld, Germany on July 15, 2021. (Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
The village square of Stansstad in the canton of Nidwalden on Lake Vierwaldstaettersee is covered with flood water, in Stansstad, Switzerland on July 15, 2021. (Flueeler/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
The village square of Stansstad in the canton of Nidwalden on Lake Vierwaldstaettersee is covered with flood water, in Stansstad, Switzerland on July 15, 2021. (Flueeler/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
A cat looks out of a house entrance at a damaged street after flooding in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany on July 15, 2021. (Sascha Steinback/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
A cat looks out of a house entrance at a damaged street after flooding in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany on July 15, 2021. (Sascha Steinback/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
A car floats in the Meuse River during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium on July 15, 2021. Heavy rainfall is causing flooding in several provinces in Belgium with rain expected to last until Friday. (Valentin Bianchi/AP)
A car floats in the Meuse River during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium on July 15, 2021. Heavy rainfall is causing flooding in several provinces in Belgium with rain expected to last until Friday. (Valentin Bianchi/AP)
Mud and water fill the ground floor of a house flooded by rainwater in Mery, Province of Liege, Belgium on July 14, 2021. (Valentin Bianchi/AP)
Mud and water fill the ground floor of a house flooded by rainwater in Mery, Province of Liege, Belgium on July 14, 2021. (Valentin Bianchi/AP)
Damaged houses after flooding in Schuld, Germany on July 15, 2021.(Sascha Steinback/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Damaged houses after flooding in Schuld, Germany on July 15, 2021.(Sascha Steinback/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
A resident empties a bucket with water from the window of a cellar after heavy rain and floods caused major damage in Hagen, western Germany, on July 15, 2021. (Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images)
A resident empties a bucket with water from the window of a cellar after heavy rain and floods caused major damage in Hagen, western Germany, on July 15, 2021. (Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images)
People are rescued from flooded houses by the fire brigade and DLRG in Bochum Dahlhausen, Bochum, NRW, Germany. (Imago via ZUMA Press)
People are rescued from flooded houses by the fire brigade and DLRG in Bochum Dahlhausen, Bochum, NRW, Germany. (Imago via ZUMA Press)
Debris of houses and cars after flooding in Schuld, Germany on July 15, 2021. (Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Debris of houses and cars after flooding in Schuld, Germany on July 15, 2021. (Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
A woman walks in flood waters in Liege, Belgium on July 15, 2021. (Valentin Bianchi)/AP
A woman walks in flood waters in Liege, Belgium on July 15, 2021. (Valentin Bianchi)/AP
Firefighters and the technical relief organization move sandbags against the rising water level of the Duessel, which has already flooded large parts and streets, in Duesseldorf Grafenberg, Germany on July 14, 2021. (Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Firefighters and the technical relief organization move sandbags against the rising water level of the Duessel, which has already flooded large parts and streets, in Duesseldorf Grafenberg, Germany on July 14, 2021. (Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
A destroyed bridge leads over the Ahr river in Schuld, Germany on July 15, 2021. (Michael Probst/AP)
A destroyed bridge leads over the Ahr river in Schuld, Germany on July 15, 2021. (Michael Probst/AP)
A man helps a women walk along a flooded street in Spa, Belgium as bad weather conditions floods in the city center on July 14, 2021. (Bruno Fahy/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)
A man helps a women walk along a flooded street in Spa, Belgium as bad weather conditions floods in the city center on July 14, 2021. (Bruno Fahy/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)
Flooding in Hattingen, Germany on July 15, 2021Dana Pusch/Action Press via ZUMA Press)
Flooding in Hattingen, Germany on July 15, 2021Dana Pusch/Action Press via ZUMA Press)
Cars are covered in Hagen, Germany on July 15, 2021 with the debris brought by the flooding of the &#39;Nahma&#39; river the night before. (Martin Meissner/AP)
Cars are covered in Hagen, Germany on July 15, 2021 with the debris brought by the flooding of the 'Nahma' river the night before. (Martin Meissner/AP)
Member of the fire brigade pumps water out of the streets in Ruhr, Germany on July 15, 2021.(Imago via ZUMA Press)
Member of the fire brigade pumps water out of the streets in Ruhr, Germany on July 15, 2021.(Imago via ZUMA Press)
A hotel owner sits on a Jesus statue in front of his damaged hotel in Insul, southern Germany on July 15, 2021. (Michael Probst/AP)
A hotel owner sits on a Jesus statue in front of his damaged hotel in Insul, southern Germany on July 15, 2021. (Michael Probst/AP)

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Heavy floods hit Western Europe, at least 42 dead, dozens missing

    At least 42 people have died and dozens of people were missing Thursday in Germany and neighboring Belgium after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing buildings to collapse.

  • At least 40 dead after parts of Europe see 2 months of rain in 2 days

    More than 40 people have died and dozens are missing in Germany and Belgium after record rainfall caused water to overtake streets, sweeping up cars and bringing down buildings, AP reports.Driving the news: Storms across parts of western Europe caused rivers and reservoirs to burst through the banks, triggering flash floods overnight.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.18 people died in Ahrweiler county, 15 in Euskirchen, three in Rheinbach and two in Colog

  • More than 20 dead, dozens missing in heavy Europe floods

    More than 20 people have died and dozens of people were missing Thursday in Germany and neighboring Belgium after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing buildings to collapse. Storms across parts of western Europe in recent days caused rivers and reservoirs to burst their banks, resulting in several flash floods overnight as rain-soaked soil failed to absorb any more water. Authorities in the western German region of Euskirchen said eight deaths had been reported there in connection with the floods.

  • 'Chaos' after floods cause devastation in Germany

    Eighteen people died and dozens were missing around the wine-growing hub of Ahrweiler, in Rhineland-Palatinate state, police said, after the Ahr river that flows into the Rhine rose and brought down half a dozen houses.Eight people died in the Euskirchen region south of the city of Bonn, authorities said. In Belgium, two men died due to torrential rain and a 15-year-old girl was missing after being swept away by a swollen river.Hundreds of soldiers were helping police with the rescue efforts, using tanks to clear roads of landslides and fallen trees, while helicopters winched those stranded on rooftops to safety.The floods have caused Germany's worst mass loss of life in years. Flooding in 2002 killed 21 people in eastern Germany and over 100 across the wider central European region.

  • Floods in Germany Destroy Homes, Leaving Several Dead

    Several people died and many more went missing as houses collapsed in Western Germany, which has been hit by the worst flooding in decades. Authorities declared a state of emergency as heavy rainfall continued to pound Central Europe. Photo: Sascha Steinbach/Shutterstock

  • Seeking a reset, Merkel takes a bow in Washington

    Chancellor Angela Merkel is seeking to set the US-German relationship on firmer footing during her farewell tour of Washington. The veteran German leader has a large agenda to discuss with Joe Biden, a leader she has known for decades. (July 14)

  • Thousands protest, dozens arrested, 1 dead: What we know about the Cuba protests

    Answering your questions, from what's behind the rare Cuban protests to MLB stars' hats with saying “SOS CUBA” and “Patria y Vida."

  • Germany Belgium flooding: More than 40 dead and dozens missing after homes washed away by freak rain

    The floods have been described as a once-in-25-year event, as France and Netherlands also hit

  • From back rubs to snubs, Merkel and 4 Presidents

    Angela Merkel makes her first White House visit since Joe Biden took office — the fourth American president in her nearly 16 years as German chancellor. Merkel, who turns 67 on Saturday, will head into political retirement in the coming months. (July 14)

  • Death toll climbs as 'truly devastating' flooding wreaks havoc in Europe

    Dozens were killed and many others remained missing across western and central Europe Thursday after rounds of heavy rainfall caused rivers to burst their banks, producing disastrous flooding that washed away houses and roadways. And the death toll may continue to rise as floodwaters begin to gradually recede. The death toll rose to 42 in Germany Thursday and several people are still missing after catastrophic flooding broke out across the country, AFP reported. The North Rhine-Westphalia and Rh

  • 1 dead, 1 missing in Europe floods after heavy rainfall

    Storms caused severe flooding across parts of western and central Europe, with a fireman drowning Wednesday during rescue work in Germany and a man missing after he was swept away by a raging stream elsewhere in the country. The fireman died in the western German town of Altena, police told German news agency dpa. In the eastern town of Joehstadt, firefighters were searching for a man who had been trying to secure his property from rising waters when he disappeared.

  • Fired Tennessee vaccine official received dog muzzle in mail

    Tennessee's former top vaccination official received a dog muzzle in the mail a few days before she was fired this week in what she has said was an attempt to use her as a scapegoat to appease lawmakers, a newspaper reported. “Someone wanted to send a message to tell her to stop talking,” said Brad Fiscus, the husband of Dr. Michelle Fiscus, told The Tennessean. Michelle Fiscus had been facing harsh criticism from Republican lawmakers over the Tennessee Health Department's outreach efforts to vaccinate teenagers against COVID-19.

  • Harris welcomes Merkel to VP residence

    Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed German Chancellor Angela Merkel to her residence in Washington on Thursday. (July 15)

  • Back to school as COVID worsens

    "Sicker, younger, quicker" is how hospital executive Steve Edwards explained a sudden explosion this month in COVID patients in Springfield, Missouri. It's against this backdrop -- rising COVID cases due to an aggressive new variant and lagging vaccination numbers -- that the nation's estimated 56 million students grades K-12 return to the classroom full-time in the coming weeks, many of them for the first time since the pandemic shuttered schools in March 2020. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration lowered the age of people eligible to receive the vaccine from 16 to 12 in May, citing evidence from clinical trials that the two doses were safe and effective in kids in preventing the symptoms caused by COVID-19.

  • Myanmar funeral services overwhelmed as COVID toll mounts

    The accounts from different parts of Myanmar point to the daily death tolls being higher than those given by the health ministry, which hit a record 145 fatalities on Wednesday. Reuters was unable to reach either the health ministry or a junta spokesman for further comment on the figures. The number of funerals at the Yay Way cemetery in Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, was around 200 per day over the past week, well over double the number that would normally be expected, funeral services said.

  • Houses collapse with people waiting on roofs to be saved as freak floods ravage Europe

    At least six people have died and dozens more are missing after freak storms triggered flash floods which have swept away homes and devastated parts of western Germany and Belgium. Late on Wednesday night, six houses collapsed in the town of Schuld bei Adenau in the Eifel district close in Germany’s western borders, where four people have been reported dead. Authorities said on Thursday morning they were unsure of how many are missing in the Eifel region, but estimates are that at least 50 peopl

  • Time on their side, Texas GOP waits for Democrats to return

    On Day 3 of Texas Democrats hunkering down in Washington to block tighter voting laws, Republicans back home settled into a new routine that boils down to turning the Democrats' gambit into yet another advantage for the GOP in 2022. With time and a commanding majority on their side, Texas Republicans who began the summer with a long to-do list aimed at pushing the state farther to the right were filling their sudden free time Wednesday hammering Democrats as obstructionists. Despite being unable to pass any bills, GOP lawmakers promised to keep coming to work at the Texas Capitol.

  • Floodwater and Debris Surge Through Flagstaff

    Floodwater carrying debris from a wildfire burn scar flowed through the streets in Flagstaff, Arizona, for the second day in a row on July 14.Local media reports said the burn scar from the Museum Fire received about one inch of rain Wednesday. Other parts of Flagstaff not in the burn scar area also flooded after getting more than two and a half inches of rain.This footage, filmed by local geology student Chad Kwiatkowski, shows debris-filled floodwater rushing down a residential street. When he posted it, he wrote, “Post-wildfire flooding in Flagstaff today from the first series of major storms since the Museum Fire of 2019 burned steep slopes and made the soil unable to hold water.” Credit: Chad Kwiatkowski via Storyful

  • Will you need a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot?

    Will you need a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot? It's something many people are talking about these days. An infectious disease expert who spoke with 11 News Wednesday said the most important thing is for people who aren't vaccinated to get vaccinated.

  • US passenger, carrying wad of cash, allegedly gets into a fight, causes emergency landing

    The passenger is seen in photos carrying a wad of cash in his hands