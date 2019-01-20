Photos: Deadly winter storm blankets Midwest, Northeast, knocks out power, grounds flights

Major snowstorm pounds Midwest, Northeast

AP Photo/Garret Fischer

1/12

(Instagram/murphy_thelabrador)

A pup in Naperville, Ill., enjoyed the snow on Saturday, Jan. 19.

(Photo/Dan Eidsmoe)

Snow blanketed Chicago on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

(PhotoDan Eidsmoe)

Heavy snow piled up on Chicago's streets and sidewalks on Jan. 19, 2019.

(Photo/Dan Eidsmoe)

Morning snow created picturesque scenes in Chicago on Jan. 19, 2019.

(Photo/Dan Eidsmoe)

Crews worked to clear sidewalks of snow amid an intense storm on Jan. 19, 2019.

(Instagram/daniel_eidsmoe)

Early morning snow made for difficult travel conditions around Chicago on Jan. 19.

(Instagram/chickenkrispy)

Snow coated roads and sidewalks in downtown Chicago on Saturday, Jan. 19.

(Twitter/ISPDistrcit21)

At least two semi-trucks and a handful of other vehicles slid off roadways around Danforth, Ill., on Saturday, Jan. 19, local officials reported.

(Instagram/414films)

Pedestrians worked their way through packed sidewalks in Milwaukee, Wisc., on Jan. 19.

(Instagram/chrissiwit)

Roads were unsafe for travel in Milwaukee, Wisc., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

(Twitter/ISPDistrict21)

Visibility was severely poor in parts of eastern Illinois on Saturday afternoon amid a massive snowstorm.

(Instagram/@catahoula_dex)

While the storm may have caused travel chaos in Chicago, some animals made the most of it.

(Twitter/ODOT_Statewide)

The Ohio Department of Transportation had thousands of crews on roads across the state as a major storm hit the region on Jan. 19.

(Instagram/chancegolden2018)

A playful pup was barely visible in the heavy snow that blanketed Milwaukee, Wisc., on Jan. 19.

(Twitter/MSHPTrooperC)

A crash on a snow-covered I-55 closed part of the highway in Sainte Genevieve County in eastern Missouri on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

(Twitter/MSHPTrooperI)

Officials in Dent County, Missouri, said the area experience the "worst of the snow" in that region on Twitter on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

(Photo/h_coker89)

Icy roads forced this driver, who was unhurt, off the road in Arkansas on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 19.

Meghan Mussoline

Thick snow fell in State College, Penn., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, but Chester the dog was unsure about the conditions.

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation road treatment truck pulls in to attach a plow at a storage facility in Franklin Park, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Weather forecasters are are predicting a heavy weekend snow storm across Pennsylvania and surrounding states.

IowaDOT

A plow truck drove down a snow-covered stretch of Interstate 80 east of Des Moines, Iowa.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Pedestrians walk in the snow in Detroit, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

A vehicle spins out on Interstate 94 in Detroit, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Crews clear snow at the Albany International Airport in Colonie, N.Y., Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.

(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

Bill Moore cross-country skis down a street on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Montpelier, Vt.

(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

Carter Martin shovels a sidewalk at Maplefields store and gas station on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Plainfield, Vt.

A dangerous winter storm moved across the Midwest and Northeast this weekend, blanketing areas of the region with snow and bringing some of the lowest temperatures of the season.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued winter storm warnings or advisories for part or all of at least 15 states ahead of the storm.

"The storm pushed eastward out of the Rockies, continued through the Plains and into the Northeast. The stretch of snow of over a foot ranged from northeast Ohio through northern Pennsylvania and into New York, through Vermont and New Hampshire into Maine," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alan Reppert said.

The storm disrupted air travel and caused treacherous, icy driving conditions throughout affected regions. At least one fatality has been associated with this storm due to slick road conditions.

More than 1,500 flights were canceled nationwide on Sunday, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking company. Boston's Logan Airport was among the hardest hit with hundreds of flights delayed or canceled.

In Chicago, a plane skidded from a slick runway at O'Hare International Airport. No injuries were reported, according to the Associated Press (AP).

"Snow mixed with sleet and freezing rain for a time before changing to plain rain for most of the I-95 corridor from coastal New England southward. Heavy rainfall over southern Pennsylvania and into Maryland and Virginia lead to some isolated flooding," Reppert said.



The storm caused travel problems in the Midwest, as it dumped up to 10 inches of snow on parts of the region on Saturday.

In Kansas, a snowplow driver was killed when his vehicle rolled over. And in southeastern Missouri, slippery conditions caused a 15-vehicle crash on Interstate 55, AP reports.

Public officials in New Jersey and Pennsylvania announced travel restrictions ahead of the storm.

Amtrak canceled trains across the Midwest and Northeast over the weekend due to the storm, but said full service would resume on Monday.

Thousands throughout Midwest and Northeast lost power due to the storm.

As ice accumulated on trees and power lines Sunday, utilities in Connecticut reported more than 20,000 customers without power, the Associated Press reports.

The coast from New York to Boston largely escaped major snowfall Sunday but experienced plummeting temperatures as snow gave way to icy rain and sleet in parts.

Coastal flooding was been reported across New England on Sunday, including in the town of Duxbury, Massachusetts.

Mountain regions saw significantly more snow, with the Adirondacks in upstate New York registering up to 20 inches, AP reports.

Some of the highest snow and ice reports from the winter storm have been reported in New England and New York. Among the highest are Elizabethtown, New York, with 20.8 inches and Walden, Vermont, with 18.5 inches.

The storm is winding down, but snow and ice continue to accumulate in some locations.

"With bitter cold sweeping in, any snow and slush will freeze quickly behind the storm as temperatures will drop to below 0 F degrees in some areas that saw over a foot of snow, bringing little help from salt to melt the snow," Reppert said.

The snowstorm will be followed up by a blast of brutally cold air on Sunday night, which could be dangerous for those left without power in the wake of the storm.