Photos: Deadly winter storm wreaked havoc across the central US, mid-Atlantic region

Heavy snow blankets central, northeastern United States

AP Photo/Garret Fischer

A snowy flight into Baltimore.

Ice caused this tree to snap in southwestern Missouri. (Photo/Debbie Wray)

Fulton, Missouri

A snowy farmer's market in Washington, D.C. (Photo/Lauren Katz)

A deadly winter storm that claimed the lives of at least seven people pummeled the mid-Atlantic region, leading to power outages, canceled flights and hundreds of car accidents.

The winter storm began to unfold over the region on Friday afternoon with heavy snow and freezing rain across Missouri and Kansas. Some motorists became stranded on the snow-covered roads for hours, and additional travel delays continued through Sunday.

According to AccuWeather Meteorologist Alan Reppert, the heaviest snow fell over the St. Louis area and back through Missouri and southern Illinois.

A few spots in northeastern Missouri received as much as 20 inches of snow, the National Weather Service in St. Louis, Missouri, reported.

"Snow wrapped up over the Ohio Valley and the East as the heaviest snowfall was over southern Ohio and into Maryland and northern Virginia," Reppert said.



The weight of the heavy, wet snow could cause some trees to snap, leading to sporadic power outages. Heavy ice accretion across western North Carolina resulted in nearly 100,000 power outages.

"Some areas around Washington, D.C., saw upwards of 10 inches of snow. The snow will finally push off the mid-Atlantic coastline overnight Sunday," Reppert said.

Virginia State Police said they responded to more than 230 traffic crashes and helped more than 100 disabled vehicles in Virginia from midnight to noon Sunday.

"Parts of the Carolinas and southern Virginia saw ice, with some places seeing over one-tenth of an inch of ice," Reppert said.



Around 4:30 am, units responded to a sand-truck that had overturned on North Kings Highway. Fortunately there were no injuries. The roads are still treacherous at this time - and will be for a while. Please stay off the roads if possible. #FCFRD #snow #fairfaxcounty pic.twitter.com/NBfeBUq6RV — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) January 13, 2019

The snow is sticking around and reducing visibility at the airport. Ground crews are working hard to clear the runway & get everyone on their way. As always, we recommend double checking flight status with your airline prior to coming to the airport. Thanks for your patience! pic.twitter.com/MgUtDG1pup — Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) January 13, 2019

WEATHER ALERT: The plows are out! If you have to be on the roads, please don't pass or crowd a plow. We don't want this to be you! Stay safe! @VaDOT @VSPPIO #SNOW pic.twitter.com/rROqQPlLII — VDOT Salem (@VaDOTSalem) January 13, 2019