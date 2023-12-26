Photos of destroyed Novocherkassk landing ship emerge

The large landing ship Novocherkassk in temporarily occupied Crimea was very seriously damaged as a result of an attack by the Ukrainian Air Force, which can be seen in the satellite images.

Source: DeepState on Telegram

Quote: "In the satellite image taken on the morning of 24 December the large landing ship is indicated by a frame. The other image shows its wreckage [after the attack – ed.]."

Photo: Telegram DeepState

Момент влучання у корабель ЧФ РФ "Новочеркаськ" у тимчасово окупованому Криму. Відео з Telegram-каналу DeepState pic.twitter.com/zCIwf5rPId — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) December 26, 2023

Background:

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force, confirmed that Ukrainian defenders had targeted the Novocherkassk ship in occupied Feodosiia.

The Ministry of Defence of Russia confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the large landing ship Novocherkassk in occupied Feodosiia (Crimea) with missiles fired from Su-24 aircraft on the night of 25-26 December.

Novocherkassk, a large landing ship from the Russian Black Sea Fleet, had been destroyed near Feodosiia by cruise missiles from tactical aircraft belonging to Ukraine’s Air Force.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported that the large landing ship Novocherkassk was damaged in Feodosiia last night "during the repelling of an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine using air-guided missiles."

The Russian ministry claims that "two Ukrainian Su-24s that were launching missiles were destroyed by air defence during anti-aircraft combat". Ukraine’s Air Force refuted the statement.

